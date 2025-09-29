Vi Business, AWS, and C-DOT launch IoT innovation lab in Mumbai

As industries increasingly demand innovation and agility, Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vi, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), has announced the establishment of the Vi Business IoT Innovation Lab in Mumbai. The Lab is positioned as a collaborative hub focused on developing and testing Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions across multiple industry sectors.

India’s digital economy is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and 5G. The IoT Innovation Lab aims to support this shift by facilitating the creation of industry-grade, future-ready use cases across areas such as connected vehicles, smart manufacturing, and enterprise automation.

New facility aims to support scalable, standards-based IoT solutions across key industries

The facility is designed to support start-ups, device manufacturers, and enterprises in developing, testing, and scaling IoT solutions. The Lab will focus on applications across a wide range of sectors including banking and financial services (BFSI), IT/ITES, utilities, logistics, manufacturing, retail, public governance, healthcare, and smart cities.

Located in Mumbai, the Lab showcases live demonstrations covering a variety of use cases, including connected vehicles, smart grids for energy optimisation, real-time monitoring in manufacturing, and edge AI for low-latency processing. The collaboration combines Vi Business’s connectivity infrastructure, AWS’s global cloud and AI capabilities, and C-DOT’s expertise in telecom standards to provide an environment for faster development cycles, improved operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd, noted that the Lab is intended to create an enabling ecosystem for start-ups and enterprises to build and test scalable IoT solutions. He emphasised the need for integrated support beyond basic connectivity, particularly as enterprises adopt AI, IoT, and 5G technologies at scale.

V G Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development at AWS India and South Asia, highlighted the role of cloud and AI in transforming enterprise operations. He stated that the collaboration aims to help businesses and start-ups bring next-generation IoT solutions to market more efficiently.

Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, pointed to the importance of standards in building a secure and interoperable IoT ecosystem. He said that C-DOT has implemented oneM2M standards, adopted as national standards in India, within the Lab's test environments. This, he added, would facilitate interoperability, real-time authorised data exchange, and improved data security, helping to make India’s IoT framework more robust and scalable.

The Indian IoT market is currently on a strong growth trajectory. Valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach USD 10.28 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. In this context, the development of scalable, standards-based solutions is becoming increasingly critical.

With over 159,000 DPIIT-recognised start-ups in India as of 2025,many of them focused on IoT, AI, and digital technologies, the IoT Innovation Lab is intended to serve as a platform for co-creation, supporting both established enterprises and emerging technology companies in advancing real-world applications.