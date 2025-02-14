Untangling the web: FWA spins a new broadband future

Recently, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has emerged as a transformative 5G use case in India, revolutionising how Internet services are delivered. Unlike traditional broadband networks, which rely on extensive wired infrastructure, FWA offers high-speed Internet access to homes and businesses. As a result, the technology has gained significant traction in the country owing to its ability to provide superior service quality, faster deployment and lower costs.

According to a recent report by Ericsson, 5G FWA connections in India reached nearly three million in the last year. The same report also projects that India will soon surpass the United States in the number of 5G FWA broadband subscriber homes, potentially reaching over 85-100 million by 2030.

The FWA Opportunity

Globally, FWA has gained considerable momentum as a viable alternative to traditional broadband, offering speeds comparable to fibre-optic technologies. In India’s data-intensive and cost-conscious market, FWA represents a revolutionary solution for expanding Internet connectivity. It addresses the unique challenges of providing reliable broadband access across rural and semi-urban regions, where traditional fibre-optic installations face logistical and financial hurdles due to the country’s vast and diverse terrain.

Traditional fibre-optic infrastructure requires significant investments in laying cables, securing right-of-way permissions, and maintaining the network, making it slow and expensive. In contrast, FWA leverages high-speed wireless signals to transmit data between base stations and end-user devices, eliminating the need for extensive cabling.

A report by GSMA Intelligence suggests that this technological approach has been shown to achieve cost savings of up to 80% compared to Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployments in rural areas. Additionally, FWA can be rolled out much faster, enabling quicker access to broadband services in underserved or unconnected regions. This speed and efficiency make FWA a game-changer in bridging India’s digital divide.

FWA capitalises on existing mobile network infrastructure, enabling service providers to deliver high-speed Internet without extensive groundwork. This capability is critical for expanding access to essential services such as education, healthcare and e-commerce, fostering socio-economic development.

The Adoption of FWA

The global adoption of FWA has been accelerating, driven by advancements in 5G technology and increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. FWA offers fibre-like speeds, enabling seamless streaming, online gaming and video conferencing, making it an attractive option for both residential and business users.

As of 2024, global FWA connections are projected to reach 160 million, with an estimated growth of 350 million by 2030. This would account for approximately 19% of all fixed broadband connections, with nearly 80% of these connections expected to operate on 5G networks. Interestingly, while 4G FWA connections are forecasted to peak by 2026, the growth of 5G FWA continues unabated, further highlighting its potential.

In India, leading telecom operators have been at the forefront of the FWA revolution. They began offering 5G FWA services in the fourth quarter of 2023, and by the first half of 2024, these services had already added over two million subscribers. This rapid adoption has outpaced other fixed broadband technologies. According to Counterpoint Research, the rollout of fibre-optic services is happening much slower and is expected to lag behind 5G FWA in terms of net subscriber additions through 2025.

With more than 350 million households in India, it is evident that fibre alone cannot bridge the digital divide. Complementary technologies like 5G FWA are essential to meeting the demand for high-speed Internet services at scale.

Limitations of the FWA Technology

Despite the rapid rise of 5G FWA in India, the technology is not without its limitations. FWA’s transmission distance is limited. Since FWA connections depend on proximity to cellular towers, areas far from these towers may experience weaker signals or lack coverage. Factors such as trees, buildings, and terrain-related path loss can also affect these signals. These obstacles can obstruct or weaken the wireless signal, with the degree of impact varying depending on the density of vegetation, the height and placement of buildings and the specific topography of the area.

This indicates that while FWA can complement existing broadband solutions, it may not serve as a standalone solution to bridging the digital divide across all regions of India. Rural areas, in particular, may face signal strength and availability issues due to their distance from network infrastructure. These challenges suggest that while 5G fixed broadband and FTTH can coexist in urban and rural areas, FWA may significantly extend connectivity to remote villages and bridge the digital divide.

The 6 GHz spectrum band offers substantial advantages for FWA deployments, making it one of the major bands for delivering high-speed broadband. High data throughput, larger bandwidth and beamforming capabilities make 6 GHz one of the most efficient bands for delivering 5G FWA services. By adopting the 6 GHz spectrum for 5G FWA, TSPs can meet the growing demand for faster, more reliable Internet.

As per GSMA, enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) services have been the primary use case for 5G launches to date, and holds true for 6 GHz plans. As per GSMA, 92% of operators say eMBB is a planned 6 GHz IMT use case. The second most popular use case, cited by 54% of operators, is FWA. 6 GHz can enable FWA to serve a role towards diversifying operator revenues and helping to close the digital divide.

A Case for Inclusive Growth

While the 5G FWA technology has its limitations, it not only addresses connectivity challenges but also paves the way for inclusive growth by supporting digital transformation across various sectors. From improving access to online education in rural areas to enabling remote healthcare services and enhancing business operations, FWA has far-reaching implications. Its ability to provide reliable and high-speed Internet, even in the country’s remotest corners, underscores its role as a cornerstone of India’s digital future.

In rural India, where traditional fibre deployments can be expensive and slow, FWA offers a feasible alternative for delivering broadband. This technology is particularly suited to areas where infrastructure challenges, such as rugged terrain or dense urbanisation, hinder the reach of wired broadband solutions. With the number of 5G FWA subscribers expected to double by 2025 compared to the end of 2024, this technology is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a digitally empowered society.

As India pushes for a more digitally connected future, combining 5G FWA and other complementary technologies will be instrumental in bridging the divide and ensuring access to high-speed Internet for all citizens, regardless of location.

The author is a decorated military veteran who retired as Signal Officer-in-Chief, the head of the Indian Army’s ICT. He was also the first CEO of the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and is the Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in