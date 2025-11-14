TSSC and IDA partner to address India’s telecom skills gap

Industry estimates indicate that India is facing a significant skills gap in areas such as 5G, cloud computing, IoT, and AI. This gap is expected to widen in the coming years if not addressed effectively. A key factor is the misalignment between academic curricula and the practical skills required in the workplace. According to the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), only around 40% of graduates in computer science, IT, and mathematics are considered job-ready for roles in the technology sector. This underscores the need for focused reskilling and upskilling efforts, as well as stronger collaboration between academia and industry.

Advertisment

To help strengthen India’s skilling ecosystem and support the development of a competent telecom workforce, the TSSC has partnered with the India Didactics Association (IDA). The partnership aims to encourage workforce development, promote future-oriented skills among young people, and reduce the existing demand–supply gap within the fast-changing telecom industry.

As part of this collaboration, TSSC is participating in DIDAC Skills 2025, described as Asia’s first exhibition and conference dedicated to skilling, organised by Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG and IDA. The event is co-located with Didac India 2025, an exhibition and conference for the education sector. DIDAC Skills 2025 is intended to provide a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, educators, and employers to discuss key workforce challenges and opportunities. The programme will include conferences, practical workshops, live demonstrations, industry-led challenges, and other activities designed to offer participants exposure to real-world learning environments.

Gaurav Sood, CEO and Managing Director of Messe Stuttgart India, stated that DIDAC Skills 2025 is intended to contribute to the development of India’s skilling landscape and that the partnership with TSSC is expected to encourage collaboration among stakeholders in the telecom sector.

Advertisment

TSSC, established by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), operates as an industry-led body connecting government ministries, training organisations, technical institutes, and the telecom sector with young people. Its mandate includes ensuring the availability of skilled workers to support growth, productivity, and innovation in the industry. The council’s membership includes ICEA and major private telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel Limited and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Aditya Gupta, CEO of the India Didactics Association, noted that the collaboration aims to address skills shortages in the telecom sector through industry-informed learning, with an emphasis on creating pathways that link education with employment opportunities.

Through its involvement in DIDAC Skills 2025, TSSC intends to present current skilling resources and models, encourage dialogue between employers and training providers, and support learners seeking careers in the telecom field. The partnership reflects a shared intention to equip young people with relevant skills and to build a sustainable talent pipeline for the sector.

Advertisment

DIDAC Skills 2025 is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 November 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) in Delhi, offering opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration across the skilling and telecom communities.