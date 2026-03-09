TRAI report finds VI leading in call setup time in Mumbai

The third-largest telecom operator in India, Vodafone Idea (VI), has performed strongly in Mumbai in terms of voice call performance, according to a recent assessment by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The findings are part of TRAI’s periodic network performance monitoring, which evaluates the quality of telecom services delivered by operators across different licensed service areas in the country.

TRAI regularly conducts drive tests and performance audits to measure key indicators of service quality, including call setup success rate, call setup time, and call drop rate. These metrics are used to assess how reliably telecom networks enable users to initiate and maintain voice calls, particularly in densely populated urban areas such as Mumbai, where network congestion and heavy traffic can affect service quality.

Call Setup Time and Call Reliability

According to the report, Vodafone Idea Limited, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel all recorded a 100 per cent call setup success rate (CSSR). This metric measures the proportion of calls that are successfully connected when a user attempts to place them. The identical score indicates that all three operators were equally reliable in establishing calls during the testing period.

Differences emerged, however, in call setup time, the average duration required to establish a voice call after the dialling process begins. Vodafone Idea recorded the fastest call setup time at 0.41 seconds, followed by Reliance Jio at 0.57 seconds. Bharti Airtel registered a longer call setup time of 1.31 seconds.

The operators also showed varying performance in terms of call drops, another critical indicator of service quality. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel recorded a call drop rate of 0.00 per cent during the assessment, while Reliance Jio registered a call drop rate of 0.63 per cent.

TRAI’s report also noted that Vodafone Idea has recently demonstrated comparable voice call performance in New Delhi, indicating consistent results across major metropolitan markets. The regulator’s periodic evaluations are intended to provide transparency around network performance and encourage improvements in service quality across India’s competitive telecom sector.