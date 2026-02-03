Telecom skilling initiative by Vi Foundation-DoT touches first milestone

Vodafone Idea Foundation (Vi Foundation), the corporate social responsibility arm of Vodafone Idea, in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has completed the first batch of its Telecom Innovation Research and Training Centre initiative, a skills development programme focused on emerging technologies.

A virtual convocation and felicitation ceremony was held to award certificates to 50 students who completed the programme’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course. The one-month training programme, launched in November 2025, focused on practical learning and industry relevance, according to a statement issued by Vodafone Idea on 30 January 2026.

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General (Strategic Engagements) at the Department of Telecommunications, addressed the convocation and highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between industry and government in building a future-ready talent ecosystem for the telecom and technology sectors. Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Idea Limited, also spoke at the event, underlining the need for continued industry support for skill development and professional upskilling.Telecom Skilling Initiative by Vi Foundation Reaches First Milestone

Programme Objectives and Outcomes

According to the official announcement, the skilling programme aims to bridge the gap between academic education and practical industry requirements. The curriculum focuses on developing application-oriented skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity, with a particular emphasis on telecom-related use cases. The programme aligns with national initiatives including Digital India, Skill India, and IndiaAI.

Participants in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning cohort took part in hands-on projects, expert-led discussions, and mentor-guided workshops. As part of the programme, students analysed user demographics, usage patterns, billing information, and service quality data to examine how AI-based insights can be used to improve customer experience and support business sustainability in the telecom sector.