TEC and IIIT Delhi partner to boost advanced telecom research

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi). The agreement establishes collaboration on joint studies, research, and technical contributions in advanced telecom technologies and global standardisation activities.

The partnership focuses on developing India-specific standards and test frameworks, conducting collaborative research in telecom and related ICT domains, and exploring future network technologies such as 6G, optical communication and non-terrestrial networks. It also seeks to enhance India’s participation in ITU-T (International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Standardization Sector) Study Groups through National Working Groups.

The MoU was signed on 19 November 2025 by Rakesh Desai, DDG (Fixed Access), TEC, and Dr Abhjit Mitra, Assistant Professor, IIIT Delhi, in the presence of Dr Prof Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT Delhi; Pawan Gupta, DDG (Admin.), TEC; and Dr Prof Vivek Ashok Bohara from the ECE Department at IIIT Delhi.

This agreement establishes a formal framework for TEC and IIIT Delhi to work closely on next-generation telecom and standardisation initiatives. Key areas of collaboration include the application of AI in telecom, such as AI-based network optimisation, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, intelligent traffic management and AI-driven policy enforcement, as well as joint research and standardisation work in 5G, 6G, millimetre-wave technologies, massive MIMO and heterogeneous networks.

The partnership also involves collaborative studies in Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV); free-space optical communication and Li-Fi for high-speed, low-latency and secure optical wireless connectivity; and the use of ICTs to improve the energy efficiency of telecom equipment and infrastructure through renewable energy technologies.

By strengthening India’s contributions to global standardisation bodies such as the ITU and 3GPP, the partnership aims to accelerate indigenous R&D and enhance the country’s influence in international standard-setting. It also advances the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by supporting indigenous research, design and manufacturing in the telecom sector, developing India-specific standards, test frameworks and home-grown solutions that reinforce national self-reliance, secure critical communications infrastructure and reduce dependence on imports.