Ganesh Lakshminarayanan named CEO-designate at Tata Comms

Tata Communications has appointed Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer – Designate. He will be taking over from AS Lakshminarayanan, who is set to retire on 13 April this year.

Commenting on the appointment, NG Subramaniam, Chairman, Tata Communications, said, “Ganesh’s experience with global businesses, automation, AI, digital transformation, enterprise relationships, and large deals will complement Tata Communications’ strategies and augur well for the growth momentum demonstrated by the company.”

A Man with Rich Industry Experience

Ganesh has over three decades of international management experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Group Vice President for ServiceNow India and SAARC, where he was responsible for regional market growth.

Prior to that, he was CEO of Airtel Business in India and also led Airtel’s Enterprise Business unit. During his tenure at Airtel, the Enterprise Business Unit was awarded the Chairman’s Award for Best BU in FY23, reporting 50% growth over three years and increasing market share from 30% to 33%.

He holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a BS in Computer Science and Engineering from Guindy Engineering College in Chennai.

Ganesh was elected twice to the NASSCOM executive council, has served on the FICCI council, and is also a founding member of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.

His appointment as MD and CEO – Designate is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, the company stated.