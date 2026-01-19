Reliance Jio’s Q3 FY26 shines on broadband and 5G growth

Reliance Jio delivered a robust performance in the third quarter of FY26, driven by continued growth in fixed broadband connections and rising 5G adoption. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) disclosed the telecom operator’s financial and operational results on Friday.

Jio’s net profit rose 11.2% year on year to Rs 7,629 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 6,861 crore in the same period last year. Profit also increased sequentially by 3% from Rs 7,379 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting steady improvement in financial performance.

A key highlight of the quarter was the expansion of Jio’s fixed broadband business, alongside a sharp rise in 5G subscribers. The total number of 5G users on the network crossed 250 million, reaching 253 million by the end of the quarter.

Fixed broadband and AirFiber drive subscriber additions

According to RIL, Jio’s fixed broadband connections increased to 25.3 million during the quarter. Of this, 11.5 million subscribers were on JioAirFiber as of December 2025.

Jio’s residential broadband business has seen accelerated growth over the past two years, particularly following the wider rollout of AirFiber across the country. AirFiber uses unlicensed band radio (UBR) technology, supported by 5G, to deliver high-speed internet in areas where laying fibre infrastructure is difficult.

The company offers identical plans across its fibre and AirFiber services. Most tariffs also include a free set-top box, along with bundled over-the-top (OTT) content, helping Jio attract higher-paying customers to its broadband network.

Revenue growth reflects operational momentum

Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries and the parent entity of Reliance Jio Infocomm, reported operating revenue of Rs 37,262 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This marked a 13% increase year on year and a 3% rise over the previous quarter.

Gross revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 43,683 crore, also up 13% from a year earlier, underlining sustained demand for Jio’s connectivity and digital services across India.

Cloud and AI services gain traction

Beyond telecom services, Jio reported rapid growth in its cloud offerings. As of December 2025, JioAICloud had crossed 50 million registered users. The cloud platform is positioned primarily for young users and students.

During the quarter, the company also introduced new artificial intelligence-driven features, including an AI-based file auto-organisation tool and voice search engines in Marathi and Gujarati, expanding its regional language capabilities.

EBITDA and margins improve

Jio Platforms’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16% year on year to Rs 19,303 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin improved by 170 basis points to 51.8%, indicating stronger operating efficiency.

The latest results suggest that Jio Platforms continues to strengthen its position in India’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, supported by scale, improving margins and diversification beyond traditional telecom services.