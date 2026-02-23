Prudent backs open gateway APIs for secure telecom services

Prudent Technologies has joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, a move aimed at supporting the development of open telecom network APIs and strengthening secure messaging and fraud prevention frameworks globally.

The collaboration places Prudent Technologies within a broader industry effort to promote adoption of CAMARA and Open Gateway API standards. These standards provide a unified framework that enables enterprises and developers to access telecom network capabilities securely, including number verification, SIM swap detection and identity authentication.

As telecom operators intensify efforts to address digital fraud and improve identity verification processes, participation in the initiative reflects the growing role of technology providers in supporting secure and interoperable communications infrastructure.

Supporting the next phase of telecom infrastructure

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative, launched at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, has expanded to include 85 operator groups representing more than 300 mobile networks and approximately 81 per cent of global mobile connections. The framework enables operators to expose network capabilities through standardised APIs, with the aim of simplifying enterprise integration and improving security.

Prudent Technologies plans to contribute expertise in secure messaging infrastructure, authentication systems and operator-grade API integration to support adoption and deployment of CAMARA-compliant network services. These services include number verification for digital onboarding, SIM swap detection to mitigate identity fraud, network-level authentication and secure enterprise messaging workflows. Such capabilities are increasingly used in sectors including banking, financial technology, e-commerce and digital platforms.

Enabling programmable networks

The company has worked with telecom operators and enterprises across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, providing messaging platforms, authentication systems and high-volume communications infrastructure.

Through its involvement in the Open Gateway ecosystem, Prudent Technologies intends to focus on expanding commercial adoption of CAMARA and Open Gateway APIs, supporting operators in deploying interoperable network services and enabling enterprises to integrate network-based authentication and verification capabilities. The initiative also aims to strengthen fraud detection and prevention by using network-level intelligence.

As telecom networks evolve towards programmable architectures, standardised APIs are becoming central to delivering secure digital services at scale.

BJAS Murthy, Director and CEO of Prudent Technologies, said the company’s participation reflects its focus on secure communications, operator ecosystems and API integration.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at the GSMA, welcomed Prudent Technologies to the initiative, noting its experience in supporting organisations across financial services, e-commerce, government and media sectors.

Addressing fraud and identity security

With digital transactions continuing to grow, telecom networks are increasingly used to support authentication and fraud prevention. Network-based identity verification delivered through standardised APIs is seen as an alternative to traditional one-time passwords and application-based authentication, with the aim of reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening trust in digital services.

Prudent Technologies’ participation in the Open Gateway initiative positions it among technology providers supporting the transition to API-driven, network-based security architectures.