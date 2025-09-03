Indus Towers announces expansion into Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia

Indus Towers Limited announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held earlier in the day, yesterday, reviewed and discussed strategic opportunities to expand the company’s operations in selected international markets.

Acknowledging the growth potential in emerging economies, the Board has approved the company’s entry into the African market, commencing with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. These markets are viewed as offering potential for revenue diversification, operational scale, and long-term value creation.

The company intends to leverage its strong financial position and longstanding relationship with anchor customer Bharti Airtel to establish a competitive presence in these regions. As part of its broader growth strategy, Indus Towers will continue to assess expansion opportunities in other African countries where Airtel has an existing footprint.

This strategic direction aligns with the Government of India’s wider objective of encouraging Indian enterprises to expand globally and evolve into multinational entities.

The proposed expansion is subject to requisite approvals and compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. The company will provide further disclosures as and when any material developments occur.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, stated,

"The Board’s decision to expand into African markets marks a significant step in our long-term growth strategy. By drawing on our operational expertise and established partnerships, we aim to deliver sustainable infrastructure solutions in these high-growth markets."