JioHome offer: 60 days free for Jio SIM users

JioHome, Reliance Jio’s digital home service bundle, is currently available free of charge for a trial period of 60 days. This limited-time offer includes access to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber, Jio’s two primary broadband services. Designed to enhance digital access at home, this offer is expected to attract a large number of new users, especially as demand for reliable internet and entertainment services continues to rise across India.

Advertisment

Understanding JioHome: JioFiber and Jio AirFiber

JioFiber has been in the market for some time and is now well-established in several cities across India. It offers a traditional fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connection, known for stable speeds and bundled content. Jio AirFiber, on the other hand, is a more recent innovation. It provides wireless 5G-based high-speed internet connectivity without the need for physical cables, making it ideal for areas where fibre rollout may be limited or delayed.

While JioFiber continues to serve millions, AirFiber is seen as a key growth driver for Jio in the near future, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where laying fibre infrastructure can be time-consuming. With this free trial, Jio aims to introduce more users to the potential of these home services, making high-speed internet and digital content more accessible.

Offer details and eligibility criteria

As part of the promotion, Jio is offering 60 days of free access to both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber for new customers only. However, this offer is exclusively available to Jio SIM card holders. In other words, only users who already use Jio’s mobile services are eligible for the trial.

Advertisment

To take advantage of this offer, users must first confirm their eligibility. This can be done via the official Reliance Jio website or through the MyJio mobile application. Prospective users need to enter their mobile number and check whether their location falls within the serviceable area for either JioFiber or Jio AirFiber.

Geographical availability is an important factor, even if a user has a Jio SIM, the offer can only be claimed in areas where JioHome services are currently operational.

Offline and helpline options available

In addition to the online process, the offer can also be claimed through offline channels. Customers interested in getting a connection installed at their residence or workplace can visit their nearest Jio store or authorised retailer.

Advertisment

For those who prefer assistance over the phone, Jio has provided a dedicated helpline, users can dial 7000570005 to speak with a representative, enquire about the offer, and request a new connection, subject to availability in their region.

What customers receive

During the free trial, users will have access to high-speed internet along with OTT (over-the-top) services for streaming entertainment and other digital content. As part of the JioHome bundle, customers are also provided with a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) at no extra cost. This enables access to a wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, and app-based streaming, all through a single interface.

The 60-day period allows users to explore the full range of services and assess whether JioHome meets their household or business needs in terms of speed, content, and reliability.

Advertisment

Challenges and considerations

While the offer is expected to drive strong user interest, the challenge lies in delivering consistent network performance, especially on busy metro lines or in densely populated areas. As metro networks and urban spaces see increasing data usage, network capacity and quality of service will remain critical factors.

Moreover, it's worth noting that other private telecom operators are also offering broadband and home internet services in many of these locations. This makes the market competitive, and the user experience during the trial period will likely influence whether customers choose to continue with Jio services once the 60-day offer ends.