Jio partners with BSNL for new ICR plans in MP and Chhattisgarh

In partnership with the state-run telecom operator BSNL, Jio has rolled out two new Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) recharge plans for users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MP & CG). These plans are designed to enhance network accessibility for Jio subscribers by allowing them to connect to BSNL’s network in remote and rural areas where Jio’s coverage is limited.

According to Jio, “BSNL’s ICR service is available with specific Jio prepaid recharges, enabling customers to access voice, data, and SMS services through BSNL’s network at designated locations within the same telecom circle.”

Plan details and validity

Both new ICR plans come with a 28-day validity and are priced at Rs 196 and Rs 396 respectively.

The Rs 196 plan includes 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes of voice calls, and 1,000 SMS.

The Rs 396 plan offers the same voice and SMS benefits, along with 10GB of data.

Jio has clarified that these recharge options are exclusively for use on the BSNL ICR network. They cannot be used on the Jio network or with other operators such as Airtel or Vi. Access to BSNL’s network is limited to customers who have an active ICR pack.

Activation and coverage

As per Jio’s terms and conditions, the ICR plans will only activate once the device connects to the BSNL network. Until then, the recharge remains in a queued state.

Jio explained, “These plans will automatically activate upon the first use of voice, SMS, or data services. Once activated, they will remain valid for the full duration of the specified period.”

The introduction of these plans aims to ensure seamless connectivity for Jio users in areas where the Jio network has limited reach across MP and CG circles.

Rural connectivity and network expansion

The introduction of these ICR plans indicates a continued effort to expand network coverage across rural and semi-urban regions of India. By working with BSNL and using its existing infrastructure, Jio seeks to improve connectivity in areas that have limited or inconsistent mobile network access.

The initiative aligns with ongoing national programmes aimed at extending digital access and communication services to remote parts of the country. By combining BSNL’s rural presence with Jio’s network reach, the arrangement allows users in areas with limited Jio coverage to access essential voice, data, and messaging services through BSNL’s infrastructure.

This collaboration also represents a broader move towards shared telecom infrastructure, where public and private operators cooperate to make more efficient use of network resources. For users, this could translate into improved service availability and more consistent connectivity in regions that have historically faced network challenges.

Successful ICR testing between BSNL and Jio

A significant step towards bridging connectivity gaps was recently achieved when BSNL and Reliance Jio successfully tested seamless intra-circle roaming at a 4G saturation site in Village Ummed, Rajasthan.

The test was reviewed by Neeraj Mittal, Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) and Secretary of Telecom, during his visit to the site. The successful trial marks an important move towards improving mobile coverage in rural and remote areas through shared telecom infrastructure.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 2 November 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) stated,“Villagers expressed gratitude to the Department of Telecommunications and BSNL for providing BSNL 4G access, as Vikram Malviya, CGMT BSNL Rajasthan, outlined ongoing efforts to enhance rural and last-mile connectivity.”