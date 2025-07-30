India’s wireless market sees modest growth; private operators dominate

According to the Telecom Subscription Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the period ending 30 June 2025, state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL experienced a decline in wireless subscribers, while private providers Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio reported growth in their user bases.

Overall growth in wireless subscribers

The total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers in India increased by 0.17% month-on-month, rising from 1,161.03 million at the end of May 2025 to 1,163.03 million at the end of June 2025. When including both mobile and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users, the total wireless customer base grew by 0.21%, reaching 1,170.88 million in June from 1,168.42 million in May.

Wireless subscriber additions and losses

Reliance Jio led the growth in wireless additions, gaining 1,912,780 new subscribers during the month. Bharti Airtel followed, adding 763,482 users. In contrast, Vodafone Idea lost 217,816 subscribers. Among the public sector operators, BSNL and MTNL saw declines of 305,766 and 152,657 users, respectively.

Wireless market share (as of 30 June 2025)

As of 30 June 2025, private operators collectively accounted for 92.20% of the total wireless market share, with BSNL and MTNL together holding only 7.80%. Reliance Jio remained the market leader with 477.02 million subscribers, representing a 41.01% share. Bharti Airtel followed with 391.01 million users and a 33.62% share. Vodafone Idea held 17.56% of the market with 204.22 million subscribers, while BSNL had 90.46 million users (7.78%) and MTNL had 0.31 million (0.03%).

In the wireless broadband segment, Reliance Jio again led with 483.13 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel with 294.92 million, Vodafone Idea with 127.39 million, and BSNL with 29.33 million.

5G fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers

The number of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users also saw a steady increase, rising from 7.40 million at the end of May to 7.85 million at the end of June 2025. Of these, 4.73 million were urban subscribers, while 3.12 million were based in rural areas. Reliance Jio reported a total of 6,108,140 FWA subscribers, including 3,118,616 rural users. Bharti Airtel reported 1,742,211 FWA subscribers, bringing the total reported FWA user base to 7,850,351 by the end of June 2025.