India, EU strengthen cooperation on 6G technologies

India and the European Union have reiterated their intention to strengthen strategic cooperation in next-generation digital technologies, including 6G telecommunications, with an emphasis on security, trust, and resilient global supply chains. This commitment was reflected in the Leaders’ Statement issued during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners to India from 27 to 28 February 2025.

Advertisment

The leaders highlighted the growing significance of advanced and emerging technologies under the framework of the India–EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). They welcomed deeper engagement in key areas such as telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and the development of international technology standards.

Focus on 6G research, standards, and supply chains

As part of this broader cooperation, the Joint Statement acknowledged collaboration between the Bharat 6G Alliance and the European Union’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association. The partnership aims to align research and innovation priorities to support the development of secure, reliable, and future-ready 6G networks.

It is also expected to contribute to more resilient and diversified telecommunications supply chains, while encouraging openness, interoperability, and security-by-design in next-generation communication systems. Both sides stressed the importance of joint efforts in research and development, testing, and standardisation, reaffirming their shared objective of shaping globally interoperable standards.

Advertisment

The cooperation supports India’s national 6G vision, led by the Department of Telecommunications, and reflects the country’s ambition to play a leading role in the global development of 6G technologies, while ensuring that future digital infrastructure remains secure, affordable, and environmentally sustainable.

Strategic agenda strengthens long-term partnership

The expanding partnership in advanced telecommunications demonstrates a common commitment by India and the EU to building a trusted and resilient global digital ecosystem that benefits citizens, industry, and the wider international community.

This engagement is further reinforced by "Towards 2030: A Joint India–EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda", endorsed at the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi on 27 January 2026. The agenda outlines plans to strengthen cooperation on universal, robust, and secure digital infrastructure and to promote trusted telecommunications ecosystems. It also calls for closer collaboration under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Bharat 6G Alliance and the EU’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association.

Advertisment

The Bharat 6G Alliance brings together domestic industry players, academic institutions, national research organisations, and standards bodies. Supported by the Government of India, the alliance aims to advance innovation, research, and collaboration in the development of next-generation 6G technologies.