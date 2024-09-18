GSMA Announces Responsible AI Roadmap for Telecom Operators

The GSMA recently revealed the establishment of the Responsible AI (RAI) Maturity Roadmap, an industry-wide initiative led by Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, and Telstra. This program seeks to equip telecom operators (GSMA members) with tools and guidelines for testing and promoting the appropriate and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The GSMA Director General stated, "The transformative potential of AI has long been apparent, but its integration into our work and lives must be done responsibly and transparently for it to be truly effective and sustainable." This roadmap will now enable more MNOs to embrace AI while remaining confident that they are acting responsibly and ethically, as is the case across the industry."

According to the GSMA, this program is intended to assist the telecom business in safely adopting AI, which McKinsey predicts will produce up to USD 680 billion over the next 15-20 years. The roadmap, created with support from McKinsey and a group of operators, offers a systematic framework for operators to assess their AI activities and define future objectives. It provides tools for tracking progress and implementing best practices in areas such as fairness, openness, and privacy.

The GSMA has developed a roadmap for the industry as a whole to align on the use of RAI after consulting with industry stakeholders and combining these approaches with global regulations, recommendations, and standards from international organizations, such as the OECD and the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI. "This is the first time an entire sector has committed to a common approach to AI," claimed the Global Software Manufacturers Association.

Following extensive industry participation in the consultation and development process, 19 MNOs, including Axiata, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, Du UEA, E&, Globe, KPN, MTN, Orange, Singtel, STC, Telefonica, Telenor, Telia, Telstra, Turkcell, TIM, True, and Vodafone, have committed to the roadmap as a means of tracking, maintaining, and improving their responsible use of AI.