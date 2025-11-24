Govt's decision on 6 GHz band to shape connectivity for years

As the government reviews future spectrum allocation, India’s 6 GHz band has become the centre of a widening divide between telecom operators and global technology companies, each presenting markedly different expectations. The eventual decision will directly influence the speed and quality of both residential Wi-Fi and mobile networks in the coming years.

Growing divide over India’s 6GHz spectrum band

Internationally, the 6 GHz band is regarded as a key resource for next-generation connectivity. Some countries have already opened it for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, others have reserved portions for mobile broadband, and several are still awaiting clarity on 6G standards. India currently finds itself positioned between these global approaches.

Telecom industry push for IMT allocation

Earlier this year, the GSMA urged India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to include the 6.425–7.125 GHz range in the next spectrum auction, arguing that it would enhance 5G coverage and strengthen the country’s telecom competitiveness. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) echoed this view. Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, the organisation’s Director General, emphasised the need for additional spectrum to meet rising data demand and support innovation in areas such as AI, IoT and cloud computing.

Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have also pushed for the 6 GHz band to be auctioned as IMT spectrum for mobile networks. They argue that mid-band frequencies are vital for high-capacity 5G and future 6G networks, especially in urban areas where data consumption continues to rise. With video streaming, gaming and fixed wireless access expanding rapidly, operators fear significant strain on existing networks without additional mid-band resources. They view the 6 GHz band as a rare opportunity to substantially increase mobile capacity.

On the other hand, several global technology companies have called for the entire 1200 MHz band to remain unlicensed for Wi-Fi. They contend that the band is essential for easing congestion in homes and offices, particularly as Wi-Fi 7 adoption accelerates. Since most internet usage begins indoors, they argue that strengthening Wi-Fi will deliver the most immediate benefits to users.

Practical implications for users

Although technical in nature, the debate carries clear practical implications. Allocating the 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi would allow wider channels, reduced congestion and stronger performance in environments with multiple devices. Assigning it to mobile networks, however, would significantly boost 5G and future 6G capacity, improving speeds and reliability during peak usage. Delaying the decision may ease short-term pressure, but consumers are unlikely to see noticeable changes until global standards for 6G become clearer.

What comes next

The government’s decision will likely hinge on balancing short-term consumer benefits with long-term national network priorities. A full or partial allocation to Wi-Fi could provide immediate improvements in indoor connectivity, supporting the rapid growth of smart devices and high-bandwidth applications.

Conversely, assigning a portion to mobile operators may align more closely with India’s ambitions for 5G expansion and 6G preparedness. The DoT is expected to continue consultations with industry stakeholders, assess international trends and examine evolving 6G recommendations before finalising its approach. Whatever the outcome, the 6 GHz band will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s connectivity landscape over the next decade.