Ericsson unveils 5G Advanced location services for SA networks

Ericsson has announced the launch of its 5G Advanced location services, a suite of network-native positioning capabilities for commercial 5G Standalone (SA) networks.

Advertisment

The new offering, set to be commercially available in Q1 2026, promises sub-metre indoor accuracy and sub-10 cm outdoor precision without the need for device-side sensors or GPS overlays.

Fully embedded into Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, the solution allows Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to monetise accurate location services across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, automotive, and drone operations.

Talking about the suite, Monica Zethzon, Head of Core Networks at Ericsson, said the launch represents an evolution in how operators can unlock value from 5G SA deployments. “This innovation gives CSPs the precision and scalability to create differentiated services based on location capabilities,” she said.

Advertisment

5G Positioning for Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Coverage

The service leverages Real-Time Kinematics technology for outdoor applications and integrates with Ericsson’s indoor 5G solutions to provide seamless tracking across environments.

“Unlike conventional GPS-based systems, it eliminates the need for separate apps or sensors on the device, improving energy efficiency and reducing deployment complexity,” noted a company press release.

Ericsson’s network-centric approach supports large-scale use cases such as geofencing, population density analysis, and high-precision tracking for autonomous systems. The service also includes integrated APIs to simplify development and enable vertical-specific applications.

Advertisment

According to Ericsson, the solution enables CSPs to build differentiated service offerings that go beyond traditional connectivity by embedding precise location as a core network capability.

Caroline Gabriel, Partner at Analysys Mason, added that the integrated positioning approach addresses key pain points for operators and industries where accuracy is critical.

Ericsson expects demand for high-precision 5G location services to accelerate as enterprises adopt digital transformation strategies that require robust, scalable location technologies.