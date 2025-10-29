DoT orders swift rollout of CNAP caller identification

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom companies in India to implement the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) feature within a week. At least one telecom circle is expected to complete the implementation during this period. The DoT considers the CNAP service essential for consumer protection, as it aims to help users identify callers and reduce phone-based scams. The system functions similarly to Truecaller, displaying the caller’s name by retrieving information from telecom operators’ Know Your Customer (KYC) databases.

Telecom operators have already conducted successful tests of the CNAP technology on 4G networks. However, the feature will not be available for 2G users due to technical limitations. Initially, the service is expected to roll out only for 4G subscribers, with a pilot phase lasting around 60 days. Telecom operators can choose any circle or region for the pilot, and if it proves successful, CNAP will be deployed nationwide.

Despite the initiative’s benefits, some telecom providers have raised concerns, suggesting that CNAP may lead to connection delays and increased costs for users. Previous tests were carried out in Haryana and Maharashtra, confirming the system’s compatibility with 4G infrastructure. However, around 200 million 2G subscribers will remain unable to access the service.

The DoT noted the technical challenges faced by operators, stating, “Due to a multi-technology, multi-vendor environment and legacy networks, telecom service providers reported non-availability of software patches and other technical upgrades required for implementing the CNAP service in circuit-switched networks.”