Compilation of Views from Telecom Leaders on World Telecom Day 2024

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2024 is dedicated to bridging connections worldwide and fostering sustainable prosperity through digital innovation. This initiative focuses on tackling major global challenges such as climate change, hunger, and poverty. By leveraging digital solutions, WTISD aims to contribute significantly towards achieving 70% of the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is observed annually to highlight the potential of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) to benefit societies and economies, and to promote efforts to bridge the digital divide.

Celebrated each year on May 17 1969, WTISD commemorates the founding of the ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The United Nations designated this day following its institution by the Plenipotentiary Conference in Malaga-Torremolinos, Spain, in 1973. In 2005, the World Summit on the Information Society urged the UN General Assembly to recognize the significance of ICT in the modern world, leading to the establishment of World Information Society Day on May 17.

Insights from Industry Leaders

“In a nation teeming with diversity, connectivity becomes the lifeline that unites us all. From remote villages to bustling cities, every call made and every byte shared paves the way for a more connected and empowered India. On World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, let's honor India's journey towards digital inclusion and celebrate the transformative power of technology in shaping our society and driving progress for all. The upcoming spectrum auctions of over USD 12 billion and roll out of Satcom is reflective of the huge potential in the Indian market.” - Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte South Asia.

"India's telecom sector has emerged as a key driver of economic growth and development, contributing 6.5% to the nation's GDP. India has demonstrated a strong focus on innovation, possibilities, and inclusive growth in its telecom journey from, 5G adoption to technological breakthroughs. The 5G spectrum was successfully auctioned off by India, creating the foundation for next-generation connectivity while providing numerous opportunities for businesses and consumers. With the introduction of 5G services—which are among the fastest in the world—a new age of high-speed, low-latency communication has arrived. MediaTek foresees that new-age technologies such as 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (both Generative AI and Cloud AI), AR/VR, advancements in 5G, 6G, and edge computing will drive the next wave of technological advancements.



Furthermore, The National Digital Communications Policy of 2018, the PLI scheme, the Bharatnet project, and other government programs/ initiatives have contributed significantly to the growth of domestic manufacturing, the expansion of digital infrastructure, and the closing of the digital gap between urban and rural areas. The commitment to empowerment and connectivity ensures the democratization of technology, even in the most remote corners of the nation." - Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

“World Telecommunication & Information Society Day is celebrated every year to mark the incredible contribution of telecom in building digital networks and economy, however, as the digital landscape is growingly becoming all-pervasive, now the telecom industry needs to validate its sustainability efforts. It's estimated that digital technologies can help achieve 70% of targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. On our part, Nokia globally has committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. We are actively participating in many standardization forums to develop standards for energy-efficient telecommunications networks. circular telecommunications products, responsible use of AI, etc. On the manufacturing front, our Chennai factory in India fulfils 80% of its energy requirement with green energy and aims to achieve 100% green energy use by 2025. With the fastest rollout of 5G, India is on the cusp of a digital revolution with its pioneering initiatives in the adoption of AI and also taking the right steps in establishing its 6G leadership. Nokia remains committed to working with all its stakeholders as India readies to steer global digital innovation and leadership.” - Tarun Chhabra, Country Manager, Nokia India.

“In the realm of sustainable development, digital innovation takes center stage, with telecommunications playing a pivotal role. The introduction of 5G technology marks a transformative era in India's education sector, ushering in unparalleled advancements in connectivity and learning. Leveraging 5G's high-speed, low-latency networks, online education becomes seamless, bridging geographical divides between urban and rural areas. Collaborative efforts between academia, telecommunications firms, and research institutions are fostering the growth of private 5G campus networks, enriching educational infrastructure and accessibility. Moreover, 5G-enabled remote and virtual labs revolutionize traditional learning environments, offering students immersive experiences virtually. These advancements enhance educational content also promote environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on physical resources and travel. At Mahindra University, our Wireless Innovation and 5G Lab are dedicated to crafting technical solutions for private 5G networks, empowering students with real-time experiences and limitless exploration. As we continue to integrate digital technologies into education, the symbiotic relationship between academia and the telecommunications industry becomes imperative in propelling sustainable development and equipping future generations for a globally connected world.” - Dr. Subbarao Boddu, Professor, Mahindra University.