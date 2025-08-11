BSNL partners with global tech firms to launch advanced telecom training initiatives

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four global technology companies, Ericsson India Pvt Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd, in a strategic effort to strengthen India’s digital skills landscape and develop industry-ready telecom professionals.

These partnerships will support advanced training in 5G, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), networking, and other digital technologies. The training programmes will be conducted at BSNL’s apex training institute, the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

This initiative aligns with the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) broader plan to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT. Envisioned as a national hub for industry-led research and skill development, TIRTC will focus on fostering telecom-specific research, innovation, and talent development. It will also support entrepreneurship, product prototyping, and contribute to the national goals of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The MoUs were signed at a formal ceremony in New Delhi, attended by the Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Rakesh Singh, Public Works Department Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Ashish Dubey, Member of Parliament (Jabalpur); Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom); senior DoT officials; BSNL leadership; and representatives of the partner companies.

Training and infrastructure highlights

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Scindia described the programme as "a landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce" through public-private collaboration. He noted that over 2,000 students will be trained annually, with Phase 1 investments exceeding Rs1 crore. Training modules will range from short two-week courses to more intensive 84-hour programmes, aimed at positioning Jabalpur as a centre for technology education.

He further emphasised the strategic significance of the initiative, stating,

"India will not only make in India, but make for the world. Jabalpur will be at the heart of this transformation." Calling for deeper partnerships, the Minister added, "Government and industry are two sides of the same coin. Together, we can turn the aspirations of our youth into reality."

Secretary (Telecom), Dr Neeraj Mittal, described the effort as a unique public-private collaboration, explaining," Four companies, along with BSNL, are partnering to train not only public sector staff and trainers, but also students and private sector employees through short, medium, and long-term courses."

He added that the initiative is expected to contribute positively to employment and economic development, not only in Madhya Pradesh but across India.

Overview of partner contributions

Ericsson India

Will establish a dedicated 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT.

Will provide hands-on training alongside access to its Ericsson Educate Programme, which includes online modules and global courseware.

More than 2,000 students are expected to be trained annually, supported by infrastructure from BSNL.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Will set up the Qualcomm Institute at BRBRAITT.

Focus areas include advanced 5G and AI training for students, BSNL trainers, and government stakeholders.

The programme will offer premium online content, live sessions, internships, and sponsored training for the first 100 participants in the initial year.

Cisco Systems

Will expand its Cisco Networking Academy Programme to deliver training in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure.

Will offer free access to digital tools and online content.

BSNL will help implement the programme in non-profit educational institutions across India to promote equitable access.

Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Will help establish a 5G Centre of Excellence and AI/ML Lab at BRBRAITT.

The programme will train 300 students annually in 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications.

Includes joint certification from Nokia and BRBRAITT, with support from the Telecom Sector Skill Council.

Ericsson India's Managing Director, Nitin Bansal, commented,"This collaboration is an investment in building a future-ready workforce capable of leading innovation in 5G, IoT, and advanced telecom technologies."

Long-term goals and national impact

These collaborations support several national initiatives, including Digital India, Skilling India, Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The broader aim is to equip India’s youth with industry-relevant skills in emerging technologies, helping build a self-reliant, innovation-driven telecom sector.

In the long term, the initiative intends to form a wider consortium of Indian and international stakeholders focused on advancing telecom research, training, and innovation.