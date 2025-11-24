Airtel and Jio drive new era of AI-powered services in telecom

One of the most significant shifts in India’s telecom sector has come from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio expanding their artificial intelligence (AI) offerings. Both operators are now bundling premium AI services at scale. Jio has widened access to Google’s Gemini Pro Plan with the latest Gemini 3 upgrade, while Airtel’s partnership with Perplexity extends benefits to its entire customer base.

Earlier this year, Airtel and Perplexity announced a collaboration that provides all 360 million of Airtel’s mobile, broadband and DTH customers with a complimentary 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription. The plan, normally priced at around Rs 17,000 per year, offers immediate access to advanced AI research tools, model selection, file uploads, image generation and enhanced search capabilities through the Airtel Thanks app.

This move makes Bharti Airtel the first telecom operator in India to provide a professional-grade AI assistant on such a large scale. By embedding AI directly into its cross-platform ecosystem, Airtel’s strategy goes beyond traditional value-added services, allowing customers to benefit from the tool irrespective of their specific mobile or broadband plan. The partnership aims to improve productivity and access to information for millions of Indians, supported by Perplexity Pro’s citation-based answers and real-time research features.

Jio’s offering has also advanced with the rollout of Gemini 3, which delivers faster processing, improved multilingual and visual understanding, and enhanced reasoning. Distribution began on 19 November 2025, enabling Jio users to activate the plan directly through the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is now offering free access to Gemini for all users. Previously, the service was restricted to customers aged 25 and above, but it has now been opened to everyone. Google has also announced Gemini 3, a new and upgraded model that becomes available to all users from today. Jio customers will continue to receive this service free of charge for eighteen months, representing a benefit worth Rs 35,100 at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio’s Gemini offer brings several key benefits to its unlimited 5G users. Customers receive the Gemini Pro Plan, valued at Rs 35,100, free for a full 18 months, now upgraded to Google’s latest Gemini 3 model. The offer can be activated instantly through the “claim now” banner on the MyJio app and is available from 19 November 2025.

Taken together, these developments mark the beginning of a new era for India’s telecom industry, one in which AI becomes a central differentiator rather than an optional add-on. Jio’s Gemini 3 upgrade strengthens its value proposition for high-usage 5G customers, while Airtel’s full-base integration of Perplexity Pro positions it as an early leader in mainstream AI adoption.

As both operators scale their AI partnerships, the industry is moving away from data-centric plans towards value layers built around intelligence, research capabilities and next-generation digital tools. For consumers, this means access to premium AI experiences without the subscription costs traditionally associated with such services, setting the stage for AI to become a mainstream feature of the mobile experience in the 5G era.