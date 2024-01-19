Telecom Veteran P Balaji signs on with Air India

Veteran of the telecom sector P Balaji has joined Tata-owned Air India in the newly created position of Group Head – Corporate Affairs, Governance, Regulatory, and Compliance (GRC). Balaji has worked for Ericsson, Nokia, and Vodafone Idea during his more than 20 years in the telecom sector.

The Air India CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, is Balaji's supervisor after he started work there on January 11, 2024. Among other areas he is in charge of at Air India are Corporate Communications, Government Affairs, Legal, Ethics, and Sustainability.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, stated: "We are happy to have Balaji on board" while announcing Balaji's hiring. "His extensive expertise and experience gained from working in the regulatory and policy domain would be invaluable to Air India's ongoing transformation. At Air India, we're still dedicated to developing the highest caliber of leadership while investing in all the tools necessary to propel the airline to the forefront of international aviation, " Campbell added.

For Balaji, who began his professional life, working for Tata Administrative Services, it completes a circle. After working at Vodafone Idea Limited for almost ten years, where he oversaw the regulatory and public policy departments, he has joined Air India.

The Cellular Operators group of India (COAl), the premier trade group for top telecom, internet, technology, and digital services companies, was led by Balaji as vice chairman. In addition, he served as the Chairman of the ASSOCHAM National Digital Communications Council and a Member of the All India Management Association, FICCI, Cll, and the National Council of Apex Industry Chambers.

He has held the positions of President of TEMA (Telecom Equipment Manufacturing Association), Founding Vice Chairman of TEPC (Telecom Exports Promotion Council), and Founding Vice President of TSSC (Telecom Sector Skills Council). He is passionate about local manufacturing, R&D, and skills/capacity development and has been a driving force behind numerous industry developments and initiatives and has participated in a number of government-established Task Forces.