Zoom Communications expands zoom phone service to additional Indian telecom circles

Zoom Communications, today announced the continued expansion of its Zoom Phone service into four major metropolitan telecom circles in India: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Hyderabad). The Delhi NCR Telecom Circle includes the Union Territory of Delhi as well as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, and Gurgaon.

Licensed by India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Zoom Phone is now available in six telecom circles, including Maharashtra (launched in October 2024) and Tamil Nadu (Chennai, launched in February 2025). This expansion marks a significant milestone in Zoom’s efforts to serve key business and technology hubs across the country. The company also plans to extend Zoom Phone to additional telecom circles in the near future, reinforcing its commitment to delivering AI-driven, modern telephony solutions to organisations across India.

“Zoom Phone addresses the growing demand for cloud telephony by offering simplicity and modern functionality to support distributed workforces. India is a strategic market for us, and expanding beyond the initial six telecom circles underlines our commitment to providing customers with a unified communications platform. This momentum is further driven by increasing adoption from multinational companies, as organisations in India transition from traditional PBX systems to more agile, AI-powered collaboration solutions that enhance productivity,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom.

Zoom Phone provides businesses with a streamlined, modern communication solution designed to support dynamic workstyles and hybrid teams. Available as an add-on for existing paid Zoom customers, it enables inbound and outbound calls over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), allowing enterprises to replace outdated PBX systems and unify their communication infrastructure within the Zoom Workplace platform.

The service integrates seamlessly with Zoom Contact Center, offering a cohesive user experience with features such as call transfer, forwarding, and recording, all accessible within the same environment. Zoom Contact Center can retrieve Zoom Phone user information,including extensions, Direct Inward Dialling (DID) numbers, and usernames, to enable accurate caller identification and efficient routing.

Even in areas where Zoom Phone service is not yet live, businesses can maintain nationwide collaboration. Through Zoom’s self-service web portal, customers can obtain native phone numbers corresponding to specific telecom circles, such as Karnataka, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, helping them establish a local presence. These numbers operate over the PSTN, allowing for outbound and inbound calls nationwide, irrespective of physical location. This capability ensures business continuity and flexibility in communication strategies across all regions.

Enhanced by Zoom AI Companion,available at no extra cost with eligible Zoom paid plans, Zoom Phone includes AI-driven productivity tools. Features such as post-call summaries help users remain focused on conversations, while voicemail task extraction and prioritisation assist with managing follow-up actions and time more effectively. The platform also integrates effortlessly with Zoom Workplace, popular business applications, and hardware solutions, offering enterprise-grade security, scalability, and an intuitive user experience.

“We are delighted that Zoom Phone is now available in six of India’s key business and technology hubs. These cities are home to vibrant ecosystems of both local enterprises and multinational organisations, all of which can benefit from Zoom Phone’s flexibility and seamless workflow integration,” said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India & SAARC at Zoom. “Expanding to additional telecom circles is a natural progression in our mission to empower organisations with modern, reliable, AI-first telephony. Together with Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Phone enables unified communications that support superior employee and customer experiences. With this launch, we are proud to help businesses streamline collaboration, support flexible working models, and drive enhanced engagement,” Raje added.