Vodafone Idea bets on satellite for rural coverage: IMC 25

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has demonstrated its space-based calling capability, a service that operates via satellite rather than connecting people on Earth with those in space. This direct-to-cell technology is powered by AST SpaceMobile’s satellite network, similar to how Starlink provides internet services from space to users on the ground.

The partnership between AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone Idea was announced earlier as part of AST's plans to enter the Indian market. At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Vodafone Idea showcased the potential of this technology through a live demonstration.

At the centre of the exhibit was a prototype of the BlueBird 3 satellite. “This prototype highlights the potential of satellite communications to bridge the digital divide in areas beyond the reach of traditional terrestrial networks,” said Vodafone Idea. The use case demonstrates how satellite connectivity can provide high-speed, low-latency communication to rural and remote regions. This could prove vital during natural disasters and significantly enhance safety for professionals and travellers in isolated areas.

Vodafone Idea is currently the only telecom operator in India actively aiming to offer this service to consumers. In contrast, competitors Jio and Airtel are initially targeting enterprise clients, citing the higher costs associated with consumer deployment.

While details around Vodafone Idea’s business model for the satellite service remain unclear, the concept appears to be both innovative and full of potential. It will be interesting to see how the company monetises and scales this offering in the Indian market.