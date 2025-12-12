Vodafone Idea adds handset loss cover to prepaid data packs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new range of prepaid data bundles that include device loss insurance, marking an effort to strengthen consumer engagement beyond basic connectivity. The launch represents the company’s latest move into value-added services.

Developed in partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited (ABHICL), the new packs combine data allowances with handset loss insurance of up to Rs 25,000. These bundles are available nationwide and can be purchased through the Vi app, the company’s website or authorised retail outlets.

Three pack options have been introduced. The highest-priced option, at Rs 251, offers 10GB of data with 30 days’ validity and provides handset insurance cover for 365 days. A second option, priced at Rs 201, also provides 10GB of data for 30 days, but includes 180 days of insurance. The entry-level pack costs Rs 61 and includes 2GB of data valid for 15 days, along with 30 days of handset loss protection. None of these packs extend the user’s mobile service validity, meaning an active base plan is required to continue using outgoing services.

According to Vi’s stated terms, handset loss coverage is subject to ABHICL’s eligibility checks and applies in cases of theft or loss of the registered device. To qualify, the phone must meet the insurer’s device criteria, be linked to the Vi number, and be no more than three years old at the time of purchase. Users must complete the registration process within 48 hours of receiving the insurer’s SMS to activate the cover. The insured value is capped at Rs 25,000 and is calculated in real time based on the device details.

The policy includes several exclusions, such as losses caused by negligence, leaving the device unattended in public spaces, incidents occurring at the customer’s home, software or data loss, claims involving refurbished or pre-owned devices, and cases involving fraud or incomplete documentation. Vi emphasises that it is a facilitator rather than an insurer, with ABHICL managing all claims directly.

The launch highlights a broader trend among Indian telecom operators, who are increasingly integrating utility-based services, insurance products and financial protection into their recharge offerings. For Vi, such bundles may help retain low-usage customers or those using the network as a secondary SIM, without significantly increasing network-related costs. This approach may be particularly useful as the company continues to contend with subscriber losses and a smaller 5G footprint compared with larger competitors.

At a time when competition in India’s telecom sector continues to intensify, the introduction of these insurance-backed data packs suggests that Vi is seeking opportunities beyond conventional tariff structures. By pairing recharges with added layers of protection and utility, the company appears to be exploring alternative ways to strengthen customer attachment and differentiate its services in a crowded market.