Vodacom ranked Africa’s top employer for second consecutive year

Vodacom Group has been recognised as Africa’s top employer by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. This certification and first-place ranking have also been awarded to Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, Vodacom Tanzania, and Safaricom Kenya.

Advertisment

The Top Employers Institute provides this accolade to companies based on their performance in key HR domains, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, and well-being.

“We are incredibly proud to be certified as Africa’s Top Employer for the second year in a row. We believe that the well-being of our employees directly contributes to our ability to fulfil our purpose of connecting for a better future. By continually enhancing our Employee Value Proposition through empathetic and inclusive policies and practices, we are fostering a workplace culture where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to reach their full potential,” says Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

In 2024, Vodacom strengthened its Employee Value Proposition with offerings that underscore its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace. With an emphasis on Compassion, Acceptance, Respect, and Empathy (C.A.R.E.), the company’s enhanced wellness initiatives include support for all stages of life, such as menopause, and a more comprehensive family responsibility leave policy.

Advertisment

“Maintaining our position as Africa’s Top Employer once again demonstrates our dedication to enabling our employees to thrive. However, our commitment to nurturing talent and career development in the tech industry extends to the millions of young people across the continent who represent the future of work. There is an urgent need to prepare the next generation for the rapidly evolving digital economy. To this end, we have launched the Digital Skills Hub, aiming to equip one million young people in Africa by 2027 with access to self-paced digital skills training for those aged between 18 and 35,” says Matimba Mbungela, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodacom Group.

Developed in collaboration with leading tech organisations, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, the Vodacom Digital Skills Hub aims to enhance digital literacy across Africa, bridging the digital skills gap in eight African countries, including South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya.

The Vodacom Digital Skills Hub is designed to inspire the next generation to consider careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It offers engaging and practical digital skills training for young people across the continent. AWS Educate is one of the initial programmes available through the Digital Skills Hub, complementing Vodacom’s existing online learning platforms. AWS Educate provides beginners with an extensive library of self-paced online training, covering topics such as cloud fundamentals, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Advertisment

“As we begin a new year, we want to encourage young people, whether they are students, job seekers, or aspiring entrepreneurs, to take advantage of the Digital Skills Hub. By supporting digital skills training as a Top Employer, we are empowering the next workforce and ensuring everyone can connect to a better future,” concludes Joosub.