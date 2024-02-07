Vi Partners with MSRDC to Set Up Emergency Calling Booths on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

To ensure seamless communication, connectivity, and public safety across the 95 kilometer expressway connecting Mumbai - Pune, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MSRDC) has entered into an exclusive agreement with telecommunications service provider Vi, to set up emergency calling booths across the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. As part of the agreement, Vi will be providing network support to all the emergency calling booths that have been set up every two kilometers,thus enabling commuters easy access to directly connect with the state highway police control room in case of any emergency.

Advertisment

As part of the agreement, Vi will ensure network saliency at each of the emergency calling booths,thus extending 24x7 public safety and anytime communication for commuters.The emergency calling booths and state highway police control room willbe enabled with Vi SIM to maintain uniformity and avoid any network disruption,whereas MSRDC will manage other aspects such as maintaining the equipment and responding to or addressing the queries from commuters.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head – Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea said“Mumbai-Pune Expressway is counted amongst the busiest highways in the state. As a leading telecom operator, we are honoured to partner with MSRDC to enable ubiquitous connectivity for the public at large. Today, while most commuters have mobile phones, they might not be aware of whom to connect with or how to explain their location in times of distress.In certain emergency situations, these emergency calling booths have proven to be a life-saving tool for establishing fast and direct connection with the high patrol, especially in cases of medical situations, accidents, and vehicle breakdowns.”

Rajesh Patil, Jt. Managing Director, MSRDC Ltd. said, “We value our partnership with Vi for this important public service and look forward to a successful association with them. The commuter’s safety and security are of the utmost importance to us at MSRDC. The emergency calling booths are an important aspect of our continuous efforts to offer a secured travel experience on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vi as a leading telecom service provider, has the required expertise in maintaining stable and superior network experience along the route.”