Vi offers IR discounts to boost family plans and high-value users

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s third-largest telecom operator, has announced that secondary users on family postpaid plans will now receive savings on international roaming (IR) packs. Secondary users refer to additional members on a family postpaid plan, for example, a plan with one primary member and one or more secondary members. Under the new offer, secondary users will receive a 10% discount when purchasing IR packs.

Vi has also confirmed that customers on its REDX Family plan will receive a 25% discount on IR packs. These offers apply to the Rs 2,999 IR bundles available for 10, 14 and 30 days. Vi’s family postpaid plans start at Rs701 and allow two to five members to be added. The operator now also permits subscribers to add up to eight additional members to their postpaid account for just Rs 299 per member.

In addition, Vi has launched the Rs 1,601 REDX Family plan, designed for two members. This plan includes airport lounge access, unlimited data and international roaming benefits for both users. Through a partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags, customers can also claim Rs19,800 per bag for only Rs 99 if their luggage goes missing. The REDX plan is priced at Rs 2,999 per year, and any member can avail themselves of a 25% discount, worth Rs 750, on a second IR pack.

Vi has further partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to introduce an industry-first offer: Rs 40 lakh in travel insurance cover for just Rs 285 with any Vi IR pack. These initiatives form part of the company’s broader strategy to attract high-value mobile users.

Vodafone Idea recently reported a net loss of 5,525 crore for Q2 FY26 (July–September). Despite remaining in the red, this represents its lowest quarterly loss in five quarters, signalling improved operational efficiency.

The company’s total subscriber base, however, continued to decline, from 197.7 million in the previous quarter to 196.7 million in Q2 FY26. On the positive side, Vi’s postpaid user base grew strongly, rising from 26.6 million to 27.9 million, while its 4G/5G subscriber count increased modestly from 127.4 million to 127.8 million quarter-on-quarter.