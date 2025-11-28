TRAI report shows which Delhi networks delivered best service

A recent network performance assessment for Delhi’s telecom operators has been carried out by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The purpose of this exercise was to evaluate how effectively the major operators are delivering mobile and internet services, and to determine whether they meet the prescribed standards of service quality. The assessment covered four providers: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

TRAI measures performance across several key parameters, including mobile data speeds, voice-call quality, and network reliability. The Delhi assessment was conducted in early October 2025, and the findings provide a clear snapshot of how each operator is performing in a highly competitive market.

Mobile Data Speeds

Airtel recorded an average download speed of 234 Mbps, while Reliance Jio delivered the highest download speed at 249.02 Mbps. Vodafone Idea reported a significantly lower average of 23.82 Mbps, and MTNL trailed with 5.04 Mbps.

For upload speeds, Airtel again led the market with an average of 31.83 Mbps. Jio followed with 25.98 Mbps. Vodafone Idea achieved 11.38 Mbps and MTNL just 1.68 Mbps.

These results underline a clear gap between the two leading operators, Airtel and Jio, and the other service providers in terms of data performance.

Voice Call Quality

Call setup success rates, an important indicator of voice-call reliability, were almost identical for Airtel and Jio. Airtel recorded a rate of 99.50%, while Jio achieved 99.30%. Vodafone Idea performed well with 98.59%, whereas MTNL lagged at 86.53%.

TRAI also assessed network performance using automatic selection across multiple technologies (5G/4G/3G/2G), although operator consistency varied within these mixed-mode environments.

