TRAI report shows which Delhi networks delivered best service

A recent network performance assessment for Delhi’s telecom operators has been carried out by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The purpose of this exercise was to evaluate how effectively the major operators are delivering mobile and internet services, and to determine whether they meet the prescribed standards of service quality. The assessment covered four providers: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).
TRAI measures performance across several key parameters, including mobile data speeds, voice-call quality, and network reliability. The Delhi assessment was conducted in early October 2025, and the findings provide a clear snapshot of how each operator is performing in a highly competitive market.
Mobile Data Speeds
Airtel recorded an average download speed of 234 Mbps, while Reliance Jio delivered the highest download speed at 249.02 Mbps. Vodafone Idea reported a significantly lower average of 23.82 Mbps, and MTNL trailed with 5.04 Mbps.
For upload speeds, Airtel again led the market with an average of 31.83 Mbps. Jio followed with 25.98 Mbps. Vodafone Idea achieved 11.38 Mbps and MTNL just 1.68 Mbps.
These results underline a clear gap between the two leading operators, Airtel and Jio, and the other service providers in terms of data performance.
Voice Call Quality
Call setup success rates, an important indicator of voice-call reliability, were almost identical for Airtel and Jio. Airtel recorded a rate of 99.50%, while Jio achieved 99.30%. Vodafone Idea performed well with 98.59%, whereas MTNL lagged at 86.53%.
TRAI also assessed network performance using automatic selection across multiple technologies (5G/4G/3G/2G), although operator consistency varied within these mixed-mode environments.
Major telcos post healthy quarterly gains across key metrics
Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced last month that the state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had recorded revenues of Rs 5,347 crore for the September quarter of FY26, achieving 93% of its targeted income for the period.
Reviewing BSNL’s second-quarter performance, the Minister noted that the company’s total revenue for the first half of FY 2025–26 stood at Rs 11,134 crore, comprising Rs 6,000 crore in the first quarter and Rs 5,347 crore in the second.
Bharti Airtel also released its financial results for the second quarter of FY 2025–26 (Q2 FY26) earlier this month, reporting steady growth across multiple business segments. The company posted a net profit of Rs 6,792 crore for the quarter, a significant rise compared with Rs 3,911 crore during the same period in FY25.
India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, likewise announced its Q2 FY26 results last month, reporting strong financial performance. Quarterly revenue increased by 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 42,652 crore, while EBITDA reached Rs 18,757 crore, reflecting a 17.7% rise over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Overall trends
TRAI publishes such performance assessments regularly, and the patterns remain largely consistent: either Jio or Airtel lead across most indicators, with other operators performing comparatively modestly.
In Delhi, MTNL’s mobile network is operated from the backend by BSNL, although MTNL continues to appear as the branded entity in TRAI’s reports. BSNL is in the process of rolling out its 4G network in the city and is preparing to introduce 5G thereafter. With the deployment of this modernised infrastructure, BSNL and MTNL customers can expect gradual improvements in service quality.
These assessments play a key role in promoting transparency, encouraging competition, and ensuring that operators continue to enhance their networks for the benefit of consumers.