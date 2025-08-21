Jio drops Rs 799 plan, shifts focus to higher-value prepaid packages

Telecom service provider, Reliance Jio, has discontinued its Rs 799 prepaid plan. Previously, this package offered users 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 84 days. However, this plan is no longer available.

Customers seeking a similar data allowance over 84 days must now opt for the Rs 889 plan, which also provides 1.5GB of data per day. While this plan includes a complimentary JioSaavn Pro subscription, it comes at a higher cost, marking a shift in Jio’s pricing strategy.

This move comes shortly after the telecom giant also phased out its Rs 249 plan, which provided 1GB of daily data. These changes suggest an upward trend in costs for consumers. Industry experts suggest that the operator is aiming to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) in preparation for a potential initial public offering (IPO) anticipated in 2026.

Bharti Airtel has followed suit, also removing the Rs 249 plan from its offerings. Both telecom providers appear to be strategically increasing ARPU without formally raising base tariffs.

For Jio customers seeking a medium-term 1.5GB daily data plan, an alternative is the Rs 666 plan, which has a validity of 70 days. This plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. As part of the "Jio Unlimited" offer, users receive a complimentary JioCinema (Hotstar TV/Mobile) subscription. However, it’s worth noting that 5G access is no longer available with these plans. Since 2024, Jio has limited 5G access to plans offering 2GB or more of daily data.

Looking ahead, the expansion of 5G in FY26 and rising data consumption are expected to benefit the Indian telecom sector. According to a recent note by CRISIL Ratings, operating profits for telecom companies are projected to grow in the 2025–2026 financial year, driven by higher data usage and increased ARPU.

Over the past year, telcos reported a 17% increase in operational income, largely due to tariff revisions. However, no new tariff hikes have been introduced this year. Instead, operators are focusing on phasing out lower-value plans and encouraging users to migrate to premium packages. By bundling over-the-top (OTT) entertainment services with both prepaid and postpaid plans, telecom companies are also capitalising on the growing demand for digital content.