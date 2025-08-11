Jio’s UBR and 5G networks drive affordable broadband expansion across India

Reliance Jio has positioned itself as a scalable and cost-effective provider for India’s extensive last-mile connectivity needs, claiming that its Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR)-based home internet service offers significant advantages over traditional fibre broadband.

A key highlight has been the expansion of Jio’s UBR technology, which is promoted as a scalable and affordable alternative to conventional 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and last-mile fibre. Jio has connected over 7.4 million homes using a combination of UBR and 5G-based Air Fiber, capturing 82% of the global fixed wireless access market. Offering flexible bandwidth options and speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, UBR is expected to accelerate residential broadband adoption towards Jio’s ambitious target of 100 million homes.

Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated," By the end of the last quarter, nearly 20 million homes were connected, and this figure is rising rapidly. In the same quarter last year, we saw a net addition of 2.6 million households , a record for a single quarter. We now have over 200 million 5G users, and before the end of this quarter, that number rose to 210 million, with 20 million new users added."

He further emphasised that user adoption continues to increase steadily.

What is UBR (Unlicensed Band Radio) Technology?

Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) technology utilises unlicensed radio frequency bands, particularly the 5 GHz spectrum, for backhaul in communication networks. It offers a cost-effective and adaptable method of providing high-speed wireless internet, especially in hard-to-reach areas such as dense urban centres or remote rural regions.

UBR can be deployed alongside other technologies, such as microwave links, to serve as a primary, secondary, or backup connection,boosting the overall capacity and reliability of the network.

Telecom operators are increasingly adopting UBR as a comprehensive solution to meet the growing demands for sustainability and energy efficiency, while addressing the challenges of extending network coverage in rural areas and enhancing connectivity in densely populated urban environments. By leveraging the unlicensed 5 GHz band, operators are deploying Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint UBR devices to bridge the digital divide across diverse geographies.

Thakur added,"This technology,the entire tech stack, the full hardware and software value chain, is currently unique to us and has been deployed at scale. Global operators are closely watching our success. We are also deploying various AI programmes that support long-term industry leadership. By the end of the quarter, Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) generated revenue exceeding Rs 35,000 crore."

He further said, "With more than 200 million 5G users and a total user base approaching 500 million, Jio’s network now operates entirely on an in-house-developed technology stack. This end-to-end control is the type of solution that global telecom companies are actively seeking."

Financial performance

Jio reported a 19% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 24% rise in EBITDA for the quarter. The subscriber base grew by 9.9 million, reaching 498.1 million users, while average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹209. Total data consumption reached 55 billion GB for the quarter—equivalent to 37 GB per user per month—representing a 24% year-on-year growth.

Operating entirely on its proprietary standalone 5G network, Jio added 20 million 5G users during the quarter, bringing the total to 210 million.