JioHome data sachets: Add-on packs for heavy data users

Jio, India’s largest telecom provider, offers data sachets for as little as Rs 555 per month. While JioFiber subscribers generally don't need to worry about additional data, users of Jio’s AirFiber services, especially those with high data consumption, may find these sachets particularly useful.

Advertisment

This is because JioFiber plans typically come with a generous 3.3TB monthly data allowance, whereas AirFiber plans are limited to 1TB. To meet extra data needs, JioHome offers two data sachets priced at Rs 555 and Rs1,555 respectively.

What are JioHome data sachets?

Data sachets are top-up packs that allow users to extend their data allowance during an ongoing billing cycle. They are not standalone plans and require an active base plan, monthly, semi-annual, or annual, for activation and usage.

These sachets are available to both prepaid and postpaid users and can be purchased via the official Jio website or the MyJio app.

Details of the data sachets

Advertisment

Rs 555 Sachet Provides 1,000GB (1TB) of additional data. The speed will match your current subscription. For instance, if your base plan offers 30 Mbps, the add-on data will also run at 30 Mbps.

Rs 1,555 Sachet offers 3,000GB (3TB) of additional data, also at the same speed as your active plan. These sachets do not come with any OTT (over-the-top) content benefits or other additional perks. They are purely for extending your data allowance.

Important Points to Remember

The validity of the data sachets is tied to your active base plan. Any unused data will not carry forward to the next billing cycle. If you exceed your data quota and still have time left in your billing cycle, you can top up with a sachet. However, you’ll need to recharge again in the following month if your data needs remain high.The sachet data will be provided at the speed defined by your base plan.

Who should consider these sachets?

Advertisment

These top-up packs are ideal for heavy users or anyone who needs immediate additional data without waiting for the next billing cycle. They offer a convenient way to stay connected without interruptions, especially for AirFiber users with smaller default data caps.