Jio introduces Rs 500 New Year prepaid plan with OTT access

Reliance Jio has introduced a Rs 500 Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plan that bundles voice services, mobile data, and access to multiple OTT platforms. Eligible users also receive unlimited 5G data, subject to network availability and plan conditions.

Validity and data benefits

The plan is valid for 28 days and includes a total of 56GB of data, capped at 2GB of high-speed data per day. Once the daily limit is reached, speeds are reduced to 64 kbps. The package also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users on Jio’s 5G network who meet eligibility criteria can access unlimited 5G data.

The plan provides access to several OTT platforms, including YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar (Mobile/TV), Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi.

In addition, Jio is offering an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription to users aged 18 and above, subject to eligibility. The benefit is available only with an active unlimited 5G plan priced at ₹349 or above. Other inclusions under the offer include a two-month JioHome trial for new connections, 50GB of JioAICloud storage, and a 1 per cent additional benefit on Jio Gold through Jio Finance.