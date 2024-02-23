In-flight Roaming Packages from Bharti Airtel Commence at Rs 195

Bharti Airtel unveiled in-flight roaming packages, enabling users to maintain connectivity while in flight. Customers of Airtel may now communicate with their loved ones, browse the internet at high speed, and do much more while thousands of feet above the ground. Customers who subscribed or chose to purchase International Roaming (IR) Packs at a rate of Rs 2997 for prepaid and Rs 3,999 for postpaid and above will also immediately be eligible for free in-flight roaming services.

For both prepaid and postpaid customers, Airtel provides International Roaming Packs that are good in more than 180 countries and include round-the-clock customer service.The inclusion of in-flight amenities will now provide an extra bonus to the current in-flight packages.

Bharti Airtel made the following statement regarding the launch: "Airtel has been at the forefront of providing customers across the country with seamless mobile connectivity." We are excited to offer the same service to consumers on flights today with our in-flight roaming packs, which will enable them to take advantage of seamless voice calling and high-speed internet to keep in touch with their loved ones."

According to Airtel, in order to provide a flawless experience, it has partnered with Aeromobile to allow the greatest in-flight connectivity for 19 airlines operating in various foreign sectors.

There are three options for these in-flight packs, which offer 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS for Rs 195. The benefits of these packs are the same for both prepaid and postpaid users. 500 MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS are included in the Rs. 295 pack, while the Rs. 595 pack includes 1GB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS. The validity of all three in-flight packs is 24 hours for both postpaid and prepaid consumers.

According to Airtel, it has a contact center open 24/7 to assist consumers. Customers can also contact the company's official WhatsApp line, 99100-99100, to receive real-time support from a team of network specialists. Additionally, users of the Airtel Thanks App may control their data usage, purchase more minutes, and obtain real-time pricing information, Airtel declared.