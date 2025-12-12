How Jio, Airtel and Vi compare on their Rs 799 prepaid plans

Customers of India’s major private telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), can purchase prepaid plans priced at Rs 799. This pricing tier is often chosen by users seeking medium-term validity without opting for longer-duration packs. In recent years, operators have frequently adjusted the cost or benefits of their plans, resulting in several revisions to the Rs 799 offerings. The current features of each provider’s plan are outlined below.

Reliance Jio Rs 799 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 plan includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 84 days. The average daily cost amounts to Rs 9.51, and the plan does not include 5G access.

Bharti Airtel Rs 799 plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 799 plan provides unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of data per day, with a shorter validity of 77 days. Its average daily cost is Rs 10.38, and it does not offer 5G benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 799 plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 799 plan also offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, with 77 days of validity. The plan includes several additional features such as unlimited data between midnight and 6 a.m., weekend data rollover and 2GB of backup data. Once the daily fair-use limit is reached, speeds reduce to 64 Kbps. Despite assumptions to the contrary, this plan does not include 5G access. Its average daily cost is Rs 10.38, the same as Airtel.

Among the three operators, Jio offers the longest validity period and the lowest daily cost. Vi distinguishes itself through additional data-related benefits, while Airtel’s plan is supported by stronger and more consistent network performance, although it does not match Jio’s validity.

Choosing the most suitable Rs 799 plan

Choosing the right plan depends on individual usage patterns and network conditions. Users who prefer longer validity and a lower daily spend may find Jio’s plan the most practical option, especially if their requirements are straightforward and do not rely on extra data features. Those who place greater importance on network reliability and call quality may lean towards Airtel, particularly in areas where its coverage is known to outperform Vi. Vi’s plan tends to suit users with heavier data consumption or those who regularly use mobile data late at night, as the unlimited night-time data and weekend rollover allow for more flexible usage.

A clearer understanding of one’s calling habits, data needs and the network strength in their locality can help determine which Rs 799 plan offers the best overall value.