High data, limited demand: Jio and Airtel prepaid plans compared

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, offers one of the most affordable prepaid plans with 3GB of daily data, a category that remains relatively niche in the market. There are few such plans available across operators, largely because demand for very high daily data allowances is limited.

The primary reason is the widespread availability of unlimited 5G data. For users within strong 5G coverage areas, daily 4G data limits have become less relevant. Jio, in particular, allows eligible customers to use unlimited 5G data on any prepaid plan offering 2GB or more per day, without a separate cap.

As a result, 3GB-per-day plans are typically aimed at a narrower segment of users, those with 4G-only smartphones, those living in areas without reliable 5G coverage, or users experiencing inconsistent 5G connectivity. Against this backdrop, Jio’s Rs 449 prepaid plan stands out as the operator’s lowest-priced option in this category.

Reliance Jio Rs 449 plan: high data, short validity

The Rs 449 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, translating to a total of 84GB of high-speed data under the fair usage policy (FUP). The plan comes with a validity of 28 days, which may be a limiting factor for some users given the sizeable data allowance.

The plan also includes access to unlimited 5G data for eligible users in covered areas. Once the daily 4G data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

In addition to core telecom benefits, Jio bundles several digital services with the plan. These include a two-month free trial of JioHome on a new connection, a three-month subscription to JioHotstar on TV and mobile, and 50GB of cloud storage via JioAICloud. The plan also includes access to Google Gemini Pro, adding further value for users interested in digital and AI-based services.

Airtel’s short-term data packs: flexible but region-specific

Bharti Airtel, by contrast, does not offer a long-validity 3GB-per-day prepaid plan. Instead, it provides short-term data packs aimed at users needing temporary data boosts alongside an existing recharge.

Among these is a Rs 39 data pack offering 3GB of data per day for three days, totalling 9GB of high-speed data. After the quota is exhausted, data usage is charged at 50 paise per MB. Airtel has clarified that this pack is available only in select circles, including Uttar Pradesh (East), Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Airtel also offers a Rs 33 data pack with 2GB of data and a one-day validity, after which data is billed at the same per-MB rate. When compared, the Rs 39 pack provides better value in terms of total data, although its limited regional availability restricts broader adoption.

Both Airtel data packs are top-up recharges, meaning subscribers must have an active base prepaid plan with outbound validity to use them.

Different approaches to high-data usage

While Jio’s Rs 449 plan targets users looking for sustained high daily data with bundled digital services, Airtel’s offerings focus on short-term, add-on flexibility. The contrast reflects differing strategies in a market where unlimited 5G access is increasingly reducing the need for high-cap 4G data plans.

For most users in strong 5G zones, standard daily data plans may suffice. However, for those outside reliable 5G coverage, these niche options continue to serve specific, if limited, use cases.