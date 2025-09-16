Get Perplexity Pro free with Airtel’s Rs 189 plan

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider, is offering customers complimentary access to Perplexity Pro AI with its Rs 189 prepaid plan. The plan is valid for 21 days and includes 1GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calls. While the data allowance is modest, the standout benefit is the free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, a premium AI-powered research tool.

The Rs 189 Airtel plan is currently the most affordable way to access Perplexity Pro. Customers have until 17 January 2025 to activate the offer, which can be done via the Airtel Thanks app. The offer is available across all telecom circles where Bharti Airtel operates.

For those unfamiliar, Perplexity Pro is the premium version of the basic Perplexity AI platform, designed with advanced features for professionals and frequent users. While the standard version is free and already quite powerful for everyday use, Perplexity Pro significantly enhances the experience. It offers a higher limit on daily searches and access to cutting-edge AI models such as Claude and GPT-4.1. Users can choose specific models based on their needs, enabling more tailored and efficient outputs. Additionally, Perplexity Pro supports deep research capabilities, image generation, and file uploads with in-depth analysis. A standout feature is Perplexity Labs, which allows users to experiment with and test their own ideas. Subscribers also gain access to the Comet browser and other advanced tools, making Perplexity Pro a comprehensive AI-powered research and productivity suite.