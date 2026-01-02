BSNL rolls out Wi-Fi calling nationwide

Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), commonly known as Wi-Fi Calling, has been rolled out nationwide by state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), making the service available to customers across all telecom circles in India.

VoWiFi rollout across India

With the launch of VoWiFi, BSNL subscribers can make and receive voice calls and send text messages over a Wi-Fi network. The service offers reliable and clear connectivity in locations such as homes, offices, basements and remote areas where mobile network coverage is weak or unavailable. No third-party applications are required, as calls are made using the customer’s existing mobile number and handset dialler.

The service is based on an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) architecture, enabling seamless switching between mobile and Wi-Fi networks to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. VoWiFi is particularly beneficial in rural and remote regions where mobile coverage may be limited, provided a stable Wi-Fi connection, such as BSNL Bharat Fiber or any other broadband service, is available.

Free service for users

BSNL has confirmed that VoWiFi is being offered free of charge, with no additional fees for Wi-Fi-based calls. The service is expected to enhance call quality while also reducing congestion on mobile networks.

The Ministry of Communications stated on Thursday, January 1, 2026, that VoWiFi does not carry any extra charges and can significantly improve connectivity in areas with limited mobile signal availability, while also helping to ease network congestion.

The nationwide rollout underscores BSNL’s focus on improving connectivity, particularly in underserved regions, and marks an important milestone in the operator’s ongoing network modernisation efforts.

Compatible with most smartphones

Customers can activate Wi-Fi Calling by enabling the feature in their device settings. The service is supported on most contemporary smartphones. For assistance with device compatibility or activation, customers may visit their nearest BSNL customer care centre or contact the BSNL helpline at 1800-1503.

For BSNL, the introduction of VoWiFi could strengthen service delivery without requiring immediate large-scale investment in additional radio infrastructure. By offloading voice traffic onto Wi-Fi networks, the operator can reduce pressure on its mobile network while improving call quality in low-coverage areas. The service is also likely to boost customer satisfaction and retention, particularly in rural and remote regions where BSNL has a strong presence and where fixed broadband services such as Bharat Fiber are already available. Over time, the integration of mobile and fixed networks may support more efficient network utilisation and reinforce BSNL’s role in expanding digital connectivity across underserved parts of the country.