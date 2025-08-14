BSNL offers free fibre broadband under ‘Monsoon Dhamaka’ promotion

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering customers a free fibre broadband connection for a limited period as part of its ‘Monsoon Dhamaka’ campaign.

Advertisment

BSNL’s fibre broadband services now have near-universal coverage across India, and the company currently ranks as the third-largest provider in the residential broadband market. With this offer, the state-run telecom operator aims to attract long-term, high-value, and loyal subscribers.

Offer Details

This promotional offer is valid until 30 September 2025. Customers who sign up during this period will receive free broadband service for the calendar month in which the connection is installed. In effect, BSNL will waive the broadband charges for that month.

But the offer doesn’t stop there, BSNL is also providing additional benefits to new subscribers. Customers who opt for the Rs 449 plan will receive a ₹50 discount on their monthly bill for the following three months. Meanwhile, those who choose the Rs 499 plan will enjoy a Rs 100 discount per month over the same period. These incentives are designed to offer continued savings beyond the initial free month, making the offer even more attractive to prospective users.

Advertisment

This initiative is aimed at competing with major players like Jio and Airtel, and is expected to drive new customer acquisition. Fibre broadband remains a high-growth opportunity for telecom operators, and BSNL is leveraging this through introductory incentives followed by ongoing savings, which could help grow its base of premium users.

In a related development, BSNL has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four leading global technology firms: Ericsson India Pvt Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd. These strategic partnerships aim to enhance India’s digital skills ecosystem and help develop industry-ready telecom professionals.