Bharti Airtel expands home entertainment presence with rapid IPTV growth

Bharti Airtel is strengthening its position in the home entertainment sector, following the rapid uptake of its newly launched IPTV service. In Q1 FY26, the company added 650,000 IPTV subscribers, reflecting strong demand for its bundled connectivity and content offerings.

Airtel’s Homes division was a standout performer during the quarter, with revenues increasing by 25.7% year-on-year. The segment added 939,000 new customers, its highest-ever quarterly net addition, bringing the total customer base to 11 million. Growth was primarily driven by continued expansion in the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) segments.

During the quarter, Airtel accelerated the rollout of its fixed wireless services and added 1.6 million new fibre home passes. The company’s focused efforts on network expansion and customer acquisition appear to be yielding results, as the demand for high-speed home internet continues to grow.

The IPTV platform, which is bundled with Airtel’s high-speed broadband plans, offers customers a unified interface to access live television, over-the-top (OTT) applications, and on-demand content. This integrated experience appeals to modern consumers seeking convenience and simplicity, eliminating the need to manage multiple subscriptions.

As a direct outcome of its IPTV adoption, Airtel’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose to Rs 250 in Q1 FY26. This increase underscores the success of its premiumisation strategy. By combining internet connectivity with rich content offerings, Airtel is enhancing customer value while boosting engagement and retention.

In addition to live TV channels, Airtel’s IPTV package includes access to leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, Sony Liv, and Zee5. This unified approach not only simplifies billing and access but also helps differentiate Airtel in a competitive landscape dominated by cable TV, direct-to-home (DTH) providers, and standalone streaming services.