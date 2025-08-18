Airtel users report widespread service disruptions across major cities

Airtel services appear to be experiencing significant disruptions, with numerous customers reporting issues, particularly with the mobile app. At approximately 4:30 PM IST on Monday, the outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded over 3,500 complaints, marking a sharp spike in reported service interruptions.

Users from major metropolitan areas including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and others reported problems such as dropped signals, failed calls, and inaccessible mobile data. Many turned to social media to express their frustration, especially due to the outage occurring during working hours.

Some users reported that their SIMs were not displaying internet access even after recent recharges. Others, on 5G plans, noticed that their data was being deducted while on 4G connectivity.

According to data from Downdetector, 68% of users reported issues related to mobile phone usage, while 16% experienced problems with mobile internet connectivity. Additionally, 15% of users cited a complete lack of signal.

Both voice and data services were affected, with voice call failures being the most frequently reported issue. As the disruption continued, several users suggested switching to alternative service providers.

Social media reactions

Users took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to highlight the extent of the outage:

"Is Airtel Network down in Delhi? For the past hour, I haven’t been able to make or receive calls."

"#AirtelDown: It’s not just Delhi NCR—Airtel seems to be down across the country."

"Airtel services are completely down. I can't make or receive calls, and even messages aren’t working. This is causing major inconvenience. Please resolve the outage and share an ETA."

In response to one such post, Airtel replied via its official X account:

"Our team is actively working to address the network outage and restore services as quickly as possible. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Thanks, Team Airtel"

Downdetector reports indicate that the majority of the issues stemmed from mobile devices, followed by signal and mobile internet problems.