Airtel reshapes 30-day data top-ups, cuts OTT and bonus offers

Bharti Airtel has discontinued two of its 30-day validity data bundles as part of an effort to simplify its prepaid data pack portfolio. The two withdrawn packs, priced at Rs 121 and Rs 181, previously offered high-speed data top-ups and, in the case of the latter, bundled OTT benefits for users seeking additional data over their existing plans.

Discontinued packs

The Rs 121 data pack provided 8GB of total data (6GB standard plus an additional 2GB when recharged through the Airtel Thanks app), all valid for 30 days. The Rs 181 OTT data pack offered 15GB of data with the same 30-day validity, along with a 30-day subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium.

Following the removal of these two bundles, Airtel now offers only four data top-up plans with 30-day validity, priced at Rs 100, Rs 161, Rs 195 and Rs 361. This marks a clear shift towards a more streamlined and less cluttered product catalogue.

Impact on app-exclusive benefits

The discontinuation of the Rs121 pack has also reduced the number of app-exclusive data benefits available to customers. Historically, Airtel offered additional data on select bundles when recharged via the Airtel Thanks app.

With the latest changes, only one such pack remains, the Rs 77 data pack. This suggests that Airtel may be phasing out app-exclusive incentives, likely because consumers have already widely adopted digital platforms for recharging, allowing the operator to benefit without needing to provide extra app-based rewards.

Overall, Airtel’s latest move reflects a broader industry trend towards simplifying product portfolios while reducing promotional overheads. For consumers, the changes may mean fewer top-up combinations to choose from, but they may also benefit from a clearer and more straightforward selection of data packs.

As digital adoption becomes the norm, operators appear increasingly willing to consolidate offerings and rely on established user behaviour rather than app-based incentives to drive engagement.