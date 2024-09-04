Airtel provides assistance amidst floods in AP and Telangana

In an effort to keep its customers connected during this difficult time, Airtel has announced that it will be implementing a number of relief measures in response to the extraordinary rains that have caused flooding in several areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The following outlines the relief actions available to Airtel users of different services:

Airtel has given all affected postpaid mobile customers an additional seven days to pay their bills. During the period of interruption, this prolongation will help guarantee continuous access to mobile services.

To guarantee that postpaid home Wi-Fi users continue to have access to home Wi-Fi internet services, Airtel is also extending the deadlines for bill payments by seven days.

Airtel is offering 1.5GB of free mobile internet per day along with unlimited calling to prepaid mobile subscribers whose validity has ended and who fail to recharge. During the four days that this benefit is valid, impacted consumers will be able to stay in touch with relatives and friends and continue to have access to necessary services.

In a comparable vein Airtel is providing an extra 4 days of service to prepaid home Wi-Fi users whose service has expired and who are unable to reload. The purpose of this technique is to give flood victims ongoing access to the internet.

In light of the region's severe rainfall, The Department of Telecom also recently issued a directive that announced intra-circle roaming in districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. The directive is to be followed by all telecom service providers (TSPs). According to a DoT directive, all in-roaders from other states should be eligible for intra-circle roaming as well. This needs to be the telecoms' top focus.

This was valid until 11:59 PM on 3rd Sepetember, 2024. The intra-circle roaming was operational for Krishna and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and for Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal in Telangana.

Airtel claims that despite major impediments including fuel supply delays and power supply interruptions, its network personnel and partners are putting forth endless effort to keep the network up and running.