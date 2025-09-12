Airtel plan with 30GB cloud, unlimited 5G under Rs 400

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom provider in India, offers a feature-rich prepaid plan priced under Rs 400 that includes unlimited 5G data and Google Cloud storage. Priced at Rs 379, this plan offers users 2GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling across all networks. It comes with a service validity of one month.

Notably, the plan includes unlimited 5G data usage, provided the user has a compatible 5G device and access to Airtel’s 5G network. In addition, subscribers receive 30GB of Google Cloud storage at no extra cost. As part of added benefits, Airtel is also offering a complimentary Apple Music subscription.

Furthermore, thanks to a partnership with Perplexity, customers on the Rs 379 plan will gain access to a subscription to Perplexity Pro AI, enhancing their productivity and information access.

The one-month validity of the plan ensures a straightforward recharge schedule, users simply need to recharge on the same date each month, making it easier to track billing cycles and avoid service interruptions. This plan is available to all prepaid users across India. Effectively, it amounts to an average daily cost of around Rs 12.

Given the wide range of benefits included, such as high-speed data, cloud storage, music streaming, and AI tools, this plan offers good value for money in today’s competitive telecom landscape. Additionally, Airtel continues to offer subscriptions to services like Google One and Apple Music through other prepaid plans, catering to varied user preferences.

How it compares to Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers a similar prepaid plan priced at Rs 349, which also caters to the daily digital needs of mobile users. This plan includes unlimited voice calls across all networks, 2GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a 28-day validity.

Jio users also benefit from unlimited 5G data, provided they have a 5G-enabled device and are within Jio’s 5G coverage area. Additionally, the plan offers complimentary access to JioTV and JioCloud, allowing users to enjoy entertainment on the go and conveniently store their data in the cloud.

To further enhance its offering, Jio includes the Jio Unlimited Offer, which may come with additional perks such as app subscriptions, cashback, or other promotional benefits, making it a well-rounded and value-packed recharge option.

Both Airtel and Jio offer competitive prepaid plans under Rs 400, each with unique perks. Airtel’s Rs 379 plan stands out for users seeking added cloud storage and music streaming, while Jio’s Rs 349 plan is ideal for those looking for slightly lower pricing and access to Jio’s digital content services.