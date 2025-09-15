Airtel festive offer adds OTT, AI Tools & cloud storage

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Festive Offer for its prepaid users, in addition to its Asia Cup Cricket Pass packs. The new offering includes a variety of complimentary digital services such as cloud storage, AI tools, ad-free music streaming, and access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms. As part of ongoing updates, Airtel has also introduced a new segment called ‘Maxx Data’, although an official press release confirming the complete set of changes is still awaited.
Expansion of digital benefits for prepaid users
Earlier this year, Airtel began offering Apple Music Premium to its prepaid customers. Building on this, the operator has now extended its suite of digital benefits by including cloud storage options. Previously, only postpaid subscribers had access to Google One with 100GB of storage. Now, prepaid customers can enjoy 30GB of Google One storage, marking a significant expansion in Airtel’s digital service offerings.
Airtel is actively marketing its prepaid services under the tagline “Free Storage, OTTs, AI Benefits” to reflect these additions. These features are included as part of the Festive Offer, which coincides with the company’s broader strategy to enhance the value of its prepaid plans in time for the 2025 festive season.
Rs 349 plan: Entry-level with strong benefits
One of the popular plans under this promotion is the Rs 349 plan, which comes with a validity of 28 days. It includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data daily. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers on this plan receive six months of Apple Music Premium, twelve months of Perplexity Pro AI access, 28 days of Airtel Xstream Play Premium (which provides access to more than 22 OTT platforms), and unlimited 5G data. The plan also includes access to the Asia Cup Cricket Pass.
Rs 379 plan: Additional cloud storage and hellotunes
The Rs 379 plan also includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data for 28 days. Like the Rs 349 plan, data speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps after the daily quota is used. This plan includes unlimited 5G data for one month, along with twelve months of Perplexity Pro AI, six months of Apple Music, 30GB of Google One cloud storage, and a free Hellotunes subscription that lets users set one song for free for 30 days.
Rs 449 plan: Now part of the ‘Maxx Data’ segment
Airtel’s Rs 449 plan falls under the new Maxx Data category and offers an increased data allowance of 4GB per day, up from the previous 3GB. The plan, valid for 28 days, also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS daily. Once the daily limit is crossed, data speed drops to 64 Kbps. The Rs 449 plan includes several digital rewards such as 30GB of Google One cloud storage, Airtel Xstream Play Premium (with access to more than 22 OTTs), Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Apple Music Premium for six months, Perplexity Pro AI for twelve months, free Hellotunes for 30 days, and unlimited 5G data.
A separate data pack now offers 6GB of data for a validity period of 30 days, up from the previous 5GB. Beyond this limit, additional data is charged at Rs 0.50 per MB. This pack also includes 30 days of Airtel Xstream Play Premium access.
As part of the changes to its annual and OTT plans, Airtel has removed the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription from its Rs 3599 annual plan. However, users can still access over 28 OTT platforms through Xstream Play Premium, which now includes services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and others. These platforms can also be accessed via the Rs 279 OTT Data Pack, as well as through Airtel’s unlimited plans priced at Rs 598 and Rs 1729.
Airtel has also updated its Rs 100 data pack to include access to Xstream Play Premium, giving users an easy way to watch Asia Cup matches via the Asia Cup Cricket Pass.The Rs 349 Unlimited 5G plan also includes this access, and all plans that offer Asia Cup streaming are now branded under the ‘Asia Cup Cricket Pass’ label across Airtel’s digital platforms.
Finally, the newly launched Maxx Data segment now includes not only the updated Rs 449 plan with 4GB per day but also existing plans that offer 3GB per day and 2.5GB per day data quotas. These enhancements are part of Airtel’s effort to position its prepaid services as more feature-rich and value-driven ahead of the festive season. The campaign is being promoted with the message: “New Packs, More Benefits with Airtel 5G Plus”, underlining the improved digital experience now available to customers.