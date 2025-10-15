Airtel and Google partner on Vizag AI hub

Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to establish India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims to accelerate AI adoption across the country, strengthen India’s digital infrastructure, and bring Google’s full AI stack and consumer services closer to Indian businesses.

Advertisment

The planned AI hub represents a multi-dimensional investment by Google, valued at approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026–2030). The project will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a resilient subsea cable network and clean energy infrastructure, to support advanced AI workloads in India. It will be developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners, including Airtel and AdaniConneX.

As part of the partnership, Airtel and Google will jointly build a dedicated data centre in Visakhapatnam, along with a state-of-the-art cable landing station (CLS) to host Google’s new international subsea cables. These will connect to Google’s global network of terrestrial and subsea infrastructure.

Airtel will also develop a high-capacity intra-city and inter-city fibre network to support the initiative. This network is intended to deliver low-latency, high-performance connectivity, enhancing user experience, improving the resilience of India’s digital backbone, and expanding access to AI-driven services across the country.

Advertisment

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, commented,"This partnership with Google marks a significant step in shaping India’s digital future. By integrating world-class AI infrastructure with India’s exceptional talent and expanding global connectivity, we are laying the groundwork for the country to lead in the AI era. With Visakhapatnam emerging as a new node on the global AI map, we are positioning India to drive innovation, digital inclusion, and economic growth, not only for our people but globally."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added," Delivering on the ambitions of India’s AI Mission requires advanced infrastructure, computational capacity, and ubiquitous connectivity. Our collaboration with Airtel will enable next-generation AI services and provide the essential digital foundation to support inclusive growth across the country."