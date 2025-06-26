6 GHz band to support Wi-Fi growth and digital innovation in India

The Indian government's recent decision to delicence the 6 GHz frequency band has been welcomed by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), a commercial body representing a range of internet and broadband service providers. The 6 GHz band, long in high demand for both Wi-Fi and mobile telecom services, has been the subject of considerable debate. After a prolonged period of deliberation, the government has opted to delicence 500 MHz of the band for unlicensed use.

Advertisment

Marking World Wi-Fi Day, BIF President TV Ramachandran stated that the decision would promote innovation, research and development, and wider connectivity. The BIF has consistently advocated for the use of the 6 GHz band to expand Wi-Fi networks in India, aligning with the government’s vision of a digitally connected society.

Ramachandran emphasised the significance of the band for improving Wi-Fi performance, particularly in high-bandwidth applications such as telemedicine, remote work, online education, and the Internet of Things (IoT). He described the move as a key milestone in India's journey towards enhancing digital access and fostering research and development in high-speed wireless communication. According to him, this represents an important first step towards building infrastructure to support future data-intensive applications.

Telecom operators, however, had hoped that the entire 6 GHz band would be allocated for their exclusive use, particularly for the deployment of advanced 5G and future 6G networks. This position stems from limited availability of C-band and mid-band spectrum, which are crucial for delivering high-capacity mobile services.

Advertisment

Speaking at a Wi-Fi-focused event organised by the Broadband India Forum, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, “Wi-Fi in India is about broad-based inclusion, not just internet access. Every hotspot must become a place of hope.” He added that the lower portion of the 6 GHz band has now been delicensed and made available, stating: “This is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity.” Scindia further highlighted the potential of the move to deliver multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and affordable digital infrastructure that could catalyse new business opportunities.

Not all stakeholders are equally pleased. Both the GSMA and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had lobbied for the allocation of the full 6 GHz band to mobile operators, citing a shortfall of mid-band spectrum, especially in the C-band, for 5G deployment in India. They argue that excluding this spectrum from future auctions could lead to capacity issues and hinder the rollout of 5G and 6G services. They also note that access to the 6 GHz band would support innovation and extend connectivity in the coming generation of mobile technologies.

In a statement supporting GSMA’s recommendation to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said,

“COAI supports the GSMA’s recent recommendation to the DoT for including the 6 GHz spectrum band in India’s upcoming spectrum auctions. Ensuring sufficient mid-band spectrum for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) services is essential to achieving the government’s Digital India vision and strengthening India’s leadership in 5G and future telecom technologies.”