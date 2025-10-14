Vizag launches 50MW AI data centre and cable landing station

The foundation stone has been laid for Vishakhapatnam's first 50 MW AI-powered Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS), marking a major milestone in India’s digital infrastructure expansion. The facility, to be developed by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies, was formally launched by the Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance, and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh. The project is a key step in advancing the Government of India’s digital initiatives and strengthening connectivity along the eastern coast.

The AI Edge Data Centre will be constructed on 3.6 acres of land allocated by the State Government and is intended to support AI-enabled enterprises and digital infrastructure in the region. The facility will be interconnected via the OPGW substation and will have connectivity through at least two fibre networks. The total planned investment is approximately INR 1,500 crore, to be executed in two phases. During the construction and operational stages, the project is expected to employ over 1,000 individuals, including a mix of technical professionals and locally trained personnel.

The CLS is expected to enhance India’s digital infrastructure by facilitating undersea cable connectivity and providing scalable AI computing capacity at the edge. By enabling low-latency data processing closer to end-users in India and across the region, the facility will serve as a strategic landing point for submarine cables linking India to Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

Commenting on the development, Nara Lokesh stated, “Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as India’s digital gateway on the eastern seaboard. Infrastructure such as this strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s position on the global technology map and supports progress in innovation, employment, and investment. This marks an important milestone in both the state's digital roadmap and India's broader journey toward technological self-reliance.”

Raju Vegesna, Chairman of Sify Technologies, added, “This initiative marks the beginning of our long-term efforts to support global connectivity and digital infrastructure development in Visakhapatnam. It reflects our continued commitment to advancing India’s digital economy and supporting AI-led innovation.”