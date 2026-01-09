VIAVI introduces RF Viewer AR tool for wireless testing

VIAVI Solutions has integrated RF Viewer, an augmented reality (AR) application, into its OneAdvisor 800 Wireless test platform. The tool is intended for use in telecommunications, network deployment, smart building design and RF safety assessments, offering a new way to visualise and analyse radio frequency (RF) signals in real-world environments.

Developed in collaboration with Verizon Wireless, RF Viewer provides real-time visibility of RF emissions by overlaying signal strength data onto a live video feed. This approach allows users to identify the location, intensity and spread of RF signals more intuitively, reducing the complexity typically associated with RF analysis.

“This collaboration helps us locate PIM sources quickly and accurately while maintaining safety,” said Vikramjeet Singh, Associate Director of System Performance at Verizon Wireless. “RF Viewer supports our efforts to maintain network performance and protect technicians working in the field.”

According to VIAVI, the application is designed to make RF data easier to interpret by linking analytical information with visual context. Ian Langley, Senior Vice President of the Wireless Business Unit at VIAVI, said the integration of AR with RF analytics is intended to support faster decision-making during field operations, informed by practical insights from network deployment use cases.

Key features of RF Viewer include live AR-based visualisation of RF signal strength and distribution, real-time diagnostics for troubleshooting and optimisation, and an interface designed to be accessible to both experienced professionals and less specialised users.

The addition of RF Viewer expands the functionality of the OneAdvisor 800 Wireless platform, which supports a range of testing requirements, including spectrum analysis, interference detection and transport network validation. The platform is used to assess network performance and service quality, and to support ongoing developments in 5G Advanced and early-stage 6G technology.