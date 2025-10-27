Tejas wins PowerTel deal to expand 5G-ready network capacity

PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a division of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), has selected Bengaluru-based Tejas Networks Limited for a major Telecom Capacity Augmentation Project, the company announced. The initiative involves the deployment of a Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) system based on next-generation Software-Defined Networking (SDN) across PowerTel’s pan-India network.

The comprehensive project includes network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and integration of a 400 Gbps DWDM system at new greenfield locations, as well as the upgrading of existing network links.

Tejas Networks will deploy its advanced multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN solution, which supports sophisticated alien wavelength technology and is capable of transmitting up to 1.2 Tbps over a single wavelength.

Commenting on the development, Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said the company is pleased to continue its partnership with PowerTel to enhance backbone capacity and meet the rising demand for bandwidth from large enterprises, telecom operators, data centre providers, and government agencies.

He added that Tejas’ alien wavelength solution offers a cost-effective upgrade path for existing networks, improving supply chain flexibility and accelerating service rollouts.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications and internet service providers, utilities, government and defence organisations across more than 75 countries. The company is majority-owned by Panatone Finvest Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, and forms part of the Tata Group.